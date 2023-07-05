The week before the 2023 MLB All-Star Game has been the week from hell for the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Trout suffered an injury Monday that is expected to keep him off the field until August. One day later, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon left the Angels' game prematurely with ailments of their own. The Angels have fallen further out of the playoff race with six losses in seven contests, forcing the organization to face some difficult decisions this summer.

The Angels' hopes of finally reaching the playoffs with Mike Trout and Ohtani on the roster are dwindling. Ohtani took the loss Tuesday after falling victim to a blister on his pitching hand, dropping Los Angeles to 45-43. The Angels are seven games out of first place in the AL West. They trail the New York Yankees by four games for the third and final AL wild-card berth.

With Trout done for several weeks and Ohtani and Rendon potentially set to miss time, it won't be a surprise if Los Angeles is much further down the standings when the 2023 MLB trade deadline arrives. What does this mean for the rest of the Angels' season?

Let's take a look at three tough decisions Los Angeles must make after Trout's injury.

Angels should not trade Shohei Ohtani

The questions about whether or not the Angels will trade Ohtani before the 2023 trade deadline are only going to get louder with Trout on the mend and Los Angeles falling down the standings. Ohtani is headed for free agency, where he could command a $500 million contract. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants might outbid the Angels. Even if the Angels make the biggest offer, Ohtani could head elsewhere to increase his chances of winning a championship.

If the Angels appear unlikely to make the playoffs, the organization might be tempted to trade Ohtani to avoid losing him for nothing in the offseason. It's a temptation that Los Angeles must wholeheartedly reject.

The Angels should only trade Ohtani if he makes it clear that he plans to sign with another team in free agency. Despite Los Angeles' playoff drought, the team seemingly has a strong chance to re-sign Ohtani and make him an Angel for life, just as the team did with Trout. When you have the modern-day version of Babe Ruth, trading him for what could be pennies on the dollar would be organizational malpractice.

Because Ohtani could be a two-month rental, the Angels won't get anything close to equal value for the likely 2023 AL MVP. Los Angeles is still in striking distance of the playoffs. It should be doing everything in its power to make sure Ohtani plays meaningful October baseball in an Angels uniform.

Angels should buy ahead of 2023 MLB trade deadline

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Angels are going to keep Ohtani and make a playoff push, selling at the 2023 trade deadline is out of the question. Los Angeles probably isn't good enough to be a World Series threat with its current roster. Trout's injury should create a sense of urgency for the Angels. It's time to go all in and make additions at the trade deadline that could help get the team into the postseason.

There could be much more talent available ahead of this year's trade deadline than what was initially expected. Disastrous seasons by the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets and San Diego Padres might turn multiple 2022 playoff teams into sellers. Los Angeles should take advantage of the situation and improve its biggest weakness.

The Angels' rotation has left a lot to be desired for just about Trout's entire MLB career. It's no different in 2023. Los Angeles has a 4.54 ERA from its starters, ranking 18th in the majors. Acquiring Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander from the Mets would give Los Angeles a quality postseason starter. Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery would be a welcome addition to the Angels' rotation. Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman has been in trade rumors for weeks.

Los Angeles will have plenty of avenues to upgrade its roster. The Angels are within striking distance of a postseason berth. The Yankees and Houston Astros arguably have their worst teams since 2016. The Texas Rangers are 11-15 in their last 26 games and their grip on first place could be loosening.

Angels should explore Mike Trout's trade market

Trading Trout would seem to be in direct conflict with keeping Ohtani and making a push for the playoffs. That's not necessarily the case. The Angels shouldn't trade Trout for prospects that aren't going to contribute in 2023. Los Angeles must consider all avenues to improve the team. At the very least, the Angels can investigate if a Mike Trout trade could accomplish that goal.

It's difficult to gauge Trout's trade value at this point, which is another reason why Los Angeles should test his market. Trout has a $37.1 million salary for the next seven seasons. He's 31 years old and no longer in his prime. Only a select few organizations would think about taking on his contract.

What if the Angels offer to pay part of Trout's contract? Could they turn him into a handful of players that would round out the roster while Trout is out for several more weeks? Mets owner Steve Cohen has spared no expense in pursuit of a championship. Maybe there's a deal to be worked out between New York and LA, one that the Mets would make in order to have Trout patrolling the Citi Field outfield for the next several years. Most importantly, a Trout trade could free up money for a record-setting contract offer to Ohtani.

Trout owns a no-trade clause. Moving him isn't at all likely. But it might behoove the Angels to get creative and explore the possibilities.