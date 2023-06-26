The Los Angeles Dodgers have been listed as one of the favorites to end up with Shohei Ohtani. Whether it happens via trade or in free agency, many people around the MLB world expect Ohtani to leave Anaheim and move to downtown Los Angeles. That said, the Los Angeles Angels have downplayed talks of potentially trading Ohtani ahead of the 2023 MLB deadline. So can the Dodgers still trade for Ohtani this season?

Ohtani is going to be a free agent following the 2023 campaign barring a contract extension. He's likely going to receive $500-$600 million dollars from whichever team pays him. Since that figure is the expected price, why can't the Dodgers just wait until the offseason and sign him in free agency.

Today, we are going to reveal why acquiring him in July prior to the deadline is crucial, and we will create the perfect Shohei Ohtani trade the Dodgers must offer the Angels.

Dodgers must try to trade for Ohtani this season

Trading for Shohei Ohtani in July, prior to the deadline, is more important than you may imagine. If the Dodgers, or any other team for that matter, don't acquire Ohtani and wait until the offseason, the two-way phenom is going to be showered with offers from teams all around the league. Almost every franchise would love nothing more than to build a ball club around him.

By trading for Ohtani, similarly to what the Dodgers did with Mookie Betts a few years ago, they could get a head start on extension talks. If Ohtani ends up liking Los Angeles, he may be open to inking a deal with the Dodgers. This would allow the Dodgers to not face any free agency competition and possibly even save them some money. Most importantly, they would get their superstar player.

However, there is risk involved. The Angels are obviously going to want an eye-opening amount of talent in return for Ohtani if they decide to consider a trade. But with his free agency looming, potential trade partners run the risk of dealing away top players/prospects and still losing him in free agency if no extension comes to fruition.

That's a risk the Dodgers may be willing to take based on the reports of their interest in acquiring him. So what would the perfect trade look like?

Dodgers' perfect Shohei Ohtani trade offer

Ohtani's looming free agency will decrease his trade value just a bit, but the Angels are still going to request a major asking price in a potential deal. As a result, the Dodgers will need to cough up their top position player prospect (prospect ranking according to MLB.com) Diego Cartaya.

Here is what the Dodgers' Cartaya-led trade offer should look like.

Angels receive: C Diego Cartaya (Dodgers' No. 2 overall prospect), 2B/OF Michael Busch (Dodgers' No. 3 overall prospect), RHP Gavin Stone (Dodgers' No. 5 overall prospect), OF Andy Pages (Dodgers' No. 6 overall prospect), RHP Ryan Pepiot (Dodgers' No. 8 overall prospect), RHP River Ryan (Dodgers' No. 13 overall prospect)

Dodgers receive: RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani

Angels fans may say this package isn't enough, while Dodgers fans could claim this is far too much. There are arguments to be made on both sides. Here's why it makes sense for the Dodgers though.

Why the trade makes sense

This trade allows Los Angeles to keep Bobby Miller (Dodgers No. 1 overall prospect) and Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers' No. 7 overall prospect). Given their current pitching depth concerns, keeping both of those arms is crucial. They've both impressed in 2023 and project to be key parts of the Dodgers' future.

Trading Cartaya is far from ideal. However, Will Smith presents a roadblock for Cartaya. The Dodgers value Smith and everything he brings to the table, so with the catching position currently covered, trading Cartaya makes sense in the right deal.

The other prospects in this trade are all valuable without question. But the Dodgers have Miguel Vargas at second base. Despite his 2023 struggles, he is still the projected second baseman of the future so trading Busch away is understandable.

Meanwhile, the Angels desperately need pitching. Dealing away three intriguing pitching prospects, especially Stone and Pepiot, is risky given Ohtani's potential free agency. In the end, the fact that they are keeping Sheehan and Miller makes this worth the risk.

Finally, trading Pages away gives the Angels an extra outfielder. Pages has a realistic chance to become a star and could be the final and necessary piece to make this deal work.

Again, there are no guarantees that the Angels will even trade Shohei Ohtani ahead of the 2023 deadline. Perhaps this Dodgers' trade offer would make them at least think about making a deal.