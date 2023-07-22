Everyone is talking about Shohei Ohtani's future, except for Ohtani and Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian apparently.

In a shocking admission to say the least, Ohtani stated that he hasn't spoken with Minasian about the Angels' trade deadline plans or his future with the team, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“I've never really had any talks like that,” Ohtani said. “I see Perry maybe once a week in the clubhouse, and we've never really had any conversations.”

“I've never really had a sit-down talk like that. We're in midseason, obviously, and I'm just trying to focus on the season and sort of block everything else out. Like I said earlier, I feel like we're in a decent spot to make a playoff run, and that's all I'm really focused on at the moment.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shohei Ohtani's future

Shohei Ohtani understandably isn't focusing on his future right now. As a player, he wants to make sure he's taking it one day at a time and paying attention to each at-bat and pitching appearance. That said, it is truly surprising to hear that Ohtani and Minasian haven't discussed the future. Ohtani is a franchise-changing player and one would imagine that the Angels would at least have a discussion or two with the two-way phenom as the MLB trade deadline looms.

It is uncertain whether or not the Angels will trade Ohtani. There are arguments to be made for either option. The Angels' final decision will come down to their performance prior to the trade deadline. If they believe there's a realistic chance at making the playoffs, the Halos may opt to keep Ohtani. If not, though, then Shohei could be dealt away.