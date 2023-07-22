When shows that don't always cover baseball try to discuss the sport, it can lead to an embarrassing highlight. That is exactly what occurred during a recent Colin Cowherd show, per Awful Announcing.

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre have an entire conversation about trading draft picks for Shohei Ohtani… which you can't do in Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/nnCzKcUCkj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 21, 2023

“I'm a casual, five first round picks, your best prospect, your third best prospect, and two solid starters,” Cowherd said when asked what the Angels could potentially get back in a Shohei Ohtani trade.

The problem with Cowherd's answer, though, is that draft picks can't be traded in MLB. Nevertheless, Jason McIntyre and Cowherd went on to have a conversation about trading draft picks for Ohtani before Cowherd finally realized his error.

“It says here you can't trade draft picks,” Cowherd said later in the segment. “I'm a baseball casual… so you can't trade draft picks.”

The damage was already done though.

At the very least Cowherd acknowledged that he's a “casual” baseball fan. Nevertheless, getting paid to speak on a televised show and making this kind of error is embarrassing without question. One would have imagined that Cowherd did some research before talking about this, but possibly not.

Latest on a potential Shohei Ohtani trade

One thing we know for sure is that draft picks will not be traded in a Shohei Ohtani deal, since that can't happen. But everything else about a potential Ohtani trade is uncertain right now. The Angels are waiting until the final days prior to the deadline to make a decision.

The Angels will hold onto Ohtani if they feel as if they can make a playoff run. If not, however, there's a realistic chance he will be dealt away.