Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s looming free agency is going to be a hot topic all year, and he did not exactly make a reassuring comment for Angels fans when speaking to media at Angels camp, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“As of now, I’m an Angel,” Shohei Ohtani said. “And that’s what I want to focus on.”

Ohtani was asked twice if he was open to a contract extension with the Angels, according to Blum, and that was his response. He wanted nothing to do with contract and free agency talk.

This is not long after his teammate Mike Trout said that he would do everything he can to convince Ohtani to stay.

The Angels have made moves to try to improve the depth of their lineup and pitching staff to help Mike Trout and Ohtani this season. If the plan works and the Angels are competitive, maybe Ohtani would be more inclined to re-sign with the team.

Regardless, it is going to take a boatload of money to re-sign Ohtani, who finished in the top two in the American League MVP voting in the last two seasons, winning the award in 2021.

Angels owner Arte Moreno changed his mind and decided against selling the team, and he said that he would like to keep Ohtani in the fold.

If Arte Moreno and the Angels do not get an extension done before the trade deadline, they will risk losing Ohtani for nearly nothing. However, it would take a lot of guts to admit defeat and trade away the most unique star in MLB.