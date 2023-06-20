The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Los Angels Angels in Anaheim on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, however, LA will have to deal with Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Ohtani is scheduled to start Wednesday's affair and he certainly has the Dodgers young players' attention, per J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register.

“Hitting’s hard enough,” James Outman, a Dodgers' star rookie outfielder, stated ahead of the series. “I can’t imagine having to pitch on top of it.”

Wednesday's game will be the first time the Dodgers have to face Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher. However, they've already had to pitch to him as a hitter.

Dodgers' rookie Michael Busch got brutally honest on Ohtani's incredible two-way status in MLB, per Hoornstra as well.

“You see less and less (two-way players) when you get to high school, less when you get to college, and less when you get in the minor leagues, and you can count on your hand the amount of guys who can do it at the major leagues,” Busch said. “And (Ohtani) does it at an extremely high level on both sides of the ball.”

Ohtani is in the midst of yet another terrific season with the Angels. He's been linked to the Dodgers in trade/free agency rumors. Many people around the MLB world fully expect the Dodgers to fully pursue him at some point, whether it's ahead of the 2023 trade deadline or after the season in free agency. They will certainly face no shortage of competition in trying to acquire/sign the Angels' superstar.

For now, the Dodgers will focus on trying to defeat Ohtani and the Angels.