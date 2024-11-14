The Los Angeles Angels continue to be one of the most active teams this offseason. After having already signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud and pitcher Kyle Hendricks and trading for outfielder Jorge Soler and pitcher Scott Kingery, they just made another splash.

The Angels are signing veteran infielder Kevin Newman, who spent the 2024 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, to a one-year deal with a club option according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Newman is one of the most versatile players in baseball. While he logged the majority of his innings last season at shortstop and second base, he also made appearances at first base, third base, and even can play the outfield in a pinch.

At the plate, Newman hit .278/.311/.375 with three home runs in 111 games.

While a player like Newman may not be the flashiest pickup, he is still a capable Major League-level talent who can help out a team in a variety of ways on both the offensive and defensive side.

Why the Los Angeles Angels signed Kevin Newman

Last season, the Angels were one of the worst teams in baseball. They finished last in the American League West with a 63-99 record.

Despite their poor record, the Angels did have some bright spots. Young players like 24-year-old catcher Logan O'Hoppe, 22-year-old first baseman Nolan Schanuel and 23-year-old shortstop Zach Neto all flashed their potential and showed that they could be legitimate pieces on a competitive team.

The Angels were also without their superstar, Mike Trout, for the majority of the season after he tore his meniscus in April, then re-tore the same meniscus on a rehab assignment.

Newman will likely slot into the second base spot with the way the Angels' roster is currently constructed. However, Newman could also see some time at third base given how much time Anthony Rendon usually misses.

With all of their moves this offseason, there is a path for the Angels to make some significant strides in 2025. A player like Newman who is a plus defender throughout the infield is a great piece in building a winning team. For the rest of the offseason, the Angels' biggest priority should be bolstering their pitching, both the starting rotation and the bullpen.