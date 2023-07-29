Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after getting hit in the head by an errant pitch from starting pitcher Alex Manoah.

The accident came in the fifth inning when the Angels were facing a loaded base. Manoah threw a 92 MPH fastball, but it was way out of the strike zone as it ended up heading directly to Ward's face. The 29-year-old had no time to dodge as the ball hit his helmet, as well as left eye and nose.

Ward quickly fell to the ground as blood came out in the area near his left eye. It was initially hard to see if the ball struck his face or just the helmet, but video replays of the incident showed that it's both. The Angels staff quickly came to the field to treat him, with a trainer applying pressure on the wounded area.

Taylor Ward was then carted off the field, though the good news is he was sitting up and conscious despite his left eye being visibly swollen. He will reportedly be taken outside the arena to get treatment in a medical facility, per Anaheim Sports. The Angels are also expected to have him checked for a concussion.

As for Alek Manoah, he was clearly shaken following the incident. With that said, the Blue Jays decided to pull him out of the contest.

*More information on Wards injury are expected to come out as the Angels get him checked. We will provide updates on his condition once they are available.