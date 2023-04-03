Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr will throw out the first pitch for the Los Angeles Angels’ home opener on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, per Bill Shaikin. It will be a special moment given the fact that Guerrero Sr’s son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, plays for Toronto.

Guerrero Sr starred for the Angels during the 2000s decade after beginning his career in Montreal with the Expos (now the Washington Nationals). In addition to the Expos and Angels, Vladimir Guerrero Sr played for the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. His best seasons, however, came in Montreal and Anaheim.

Overall, the 2018 MLB Hall of Fame inductee slashed .318/.379/.553 with a career .931 OPS. He clubbed 449 total home runs and was one of the best hitters of his generation. In 2004, Guerrero’s first year with the Angels, he won the AL MVP after hitting 39 home runs with a strong .989 OPS. Guerrero Sr offered more than just offensive prowess though, as he possessed one of the best throwing arms in all of baseball from the outfield.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Vladimir Guerrero Jr isn’t the same caliber of defender as his father, but he’s certainly followed in his footsteps from an offensive perspective.

Guerrero Jr. finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021 after slashing .311/.401/.601 with a 1.002 OPS and 48 home runs. Those numbers would have won him an MVP in almost any other year, but Shohei Ohtani was fantastic at the plate and on the mound for the Angels that season. Nevertheless, Guerrero Jr. is considered one of the best young players in the game.

With Vladimir Guerrero Sr and Jr both expected to be at Angel Stadium on Friday night, fans will be in for quite the treat.