The Los Angeles Angels are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers in an AL West matchup. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Angels have been struggling since the trade deadline passed. They made some moves to try and get their team to the playoffs, but it seems to have not helped much. Los Angeles has dropped to below .500, and they have lost seven of their last 10 games. In 12 games in August, the Angels are just 3-9. They are just 6.5 games back in the wild card, so there is still time to make up the difference there. Mike Trout has started hitting again, so he is making his way back. If they Angels can start winning again, Mike Trout can come back in the midst of some meaningful baseball.

The Rangers are first in the AL West division. They lead the Houston Astros by 2.5 games, and they are playing really well lately. Texas has won eight of their last 10 games, and on the season, they have the second best run differential. The Rangers are playing at home in this series, and they are tied for the most home wins in the MLB right now. The Rangers do not have the division locked up by any means, so they need to continue playing well.

Patrick Sandoval will get the ball for the Angels in this one. Max Scherzer will be the starting pitcher for the Rangers.

Here are the Angels-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-140)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Angels vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Sandoval is having a pretty good season, but he has been very good since the beginning of July. In those five starts, Sandoval has thrown 29 innings, allowed just six earned runs on 16 hits, struck out 27, and walked 14. Those numbers are some of the best in baseball in that span, so the Angels do have a great chance to cover this spread with him on the mound. Sandoval has a tough matchup with the Rangers, but if he can continue to have pitch well, the Angels will be in good hands.

Scherzer is a good pitcher, but he has been beaten by the long ball this season. On the year, Scherzer has given up 24 home runs in 21 games started. The Angels have hit the third most home runs in the MLB. It helps to have Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, but six of their active players have at least 10 home runs. If the Angels can take advantage of some of the mistakes made by Scherzer, they will cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Scherzer does get beat by home runs, but his change of scenery has helped him a lot. Since being traded to the Rangers, Scherzer has made two starts. In those starts, he is 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and an oBA of .208. Being on a winning team in the Rangers has definitely helped him, and he should be able to keep that going in this game. Scherzer has pitched much better at home, although most of those starts were when he played for the New York Mets. Nonetheless, home starts are where he excels. If he can keep the ball in the yard, and shut down the Angels, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Texas has a good offense. They have also hit the ball well against Los Angeles this season. In seven games played, the Rangers are batting .272 with nine home runs. In total, they have 76 hits, and 26 have gone for extra bases. Against the Angels this season, the Rangers are averaging almost seven runs a game, and over 10 hits a game. If they can continue to do this, and play well against the Angels, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Angels actually lead this season series, but they have not played since the beginning of June. The Rangers are the hot team in this game, and they have the better pitcher on the mound. I will put my trust in Max Scherzer in this game. I will take the Rangers to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+116), Under 8.5 (-105)