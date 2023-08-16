The Los Angeles Angels are trying to avoid being swept on the road as they take on the Texas Rangers. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Angels have lost the first two games of the series, and they are not helping their chances of making a playoff run. Every game from here on out is an important one for them, and they have not been playing well. Los Angeles has lost seven of their last 10 games, and their playoff chances are below one percent. In the series, the have scored just three runs in two games, and they had just one hit in the first game. In total, the Angels are being outscored 19-3 in the two games.

The Rangers are trying to run away with the AL West division, and a sweep of the Angels could help them do that. Texas has won eight of their last 10 games, and they now have a 3.5 game lead over the Houston Astros for a division crown. As mentioned, the Rangers have outscored the Angels by 16 in the two games this series, and they have avoided having to face Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Texas also has 24 total hits in the two games.

Reid Detmers will get the ball for the Angels. Jon Gray will make the star for the Rangers.

Here are the Angels-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-140)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Angels vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are going to have to hit a lot better if they want to avoid being swept, or at least keep this game close. Luckily, they are facing a struggling pitcher. In Gray's last six starts, he has an ERA of almost 5.00, and he has given up 38 hits in his 33 2/3 innings pitched. The Angels should be able to get some mistakes in this game, and drive the ball to the gaps. If Los Angeles can put up five or six runs, the Angels will cover the spread.

Detmers does have two starts against Texas this year. One was bad, and one was good. His most recent start against the Rangers happened to be good. He went six innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out eight. Now, that was in the midst of a very strong month of June. However, the fact that he has seen this team twice means he knows how to pitch to them. If he can have another start like that, the Angels will be in this game.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have been hitting well, and this game should be no different. Detmers does strike out some batters, but he is prone to giving up hits and runs, especially on the road. When away from Angel Stadium, Detmers is 0-6 with a 6.70 ERA, .273 oBA, and his strikeouts are way down. The Rangers have been crushing the ball lately, and in this series. If they can continue that, Detmers will be in a lot of trouble.

As mentioned, Jon Gray has been struggling. However, he is coming off a very solid start against the San Francisco Giants. He went seven innings, struck out seven, and allowed just two hits. That is the type of start that pitchers build off of. If he can have another quality start in this one, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Do not overthink this one. The Rangers are the better team, the home team, and they are playing better baseball lately. I will take the Rangers to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+116), Under 9 (-115)