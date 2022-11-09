By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Every single MLB team not named the Los Angeles Angels is interested in trading for Shohei Ohtani. It’s the asking price that likely drives teams away with the team being adamant that they would not trade their two-way superstar.

But Ohtani isn’t the only player being sought after on the trade market that plays for the Halos. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Angels’ Swiss Army knife infielder Luis Rengifo has garnered them a handful of calls.

“Angels infielder Luis Rengifo, one of the most underrated players in MLB, is generating trade interest from multiple teams. For now, Angels plan to keep Rengifo and make a run at contending in the final year of Shohei Ohtani’s contract.”

It’s no surprise why teams are after Luis Rengifo after his breakout 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old was a plus hitter capable of playing every premier infield position. Last season, he was assigned primarily at second base but held up admirably as they moved him across the diamond to shortstop or third base, and even got run in the outfield.

Rengifo had career numbers across the board, hitting at .264 and a slugging percentage of .429. He also tallied 52 RBI and 17 home runs on the season, which placed him fourth on the team in both categories behind Ohtani, Mike Trout, and Jared Walsh.

With the Angels entering a prove-it year in trying to keep Shohei Ohtani, they’ll need all the talented bats and gloves that they can get. Keeping Luis Rengifo looks to be their priority, but every player does indeed have a price.