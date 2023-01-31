Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have come to an agreement on a deal, per New Balance on Twitter. Ohtani is a major addition for the company, as he’s emerged as one of the faces of MLB over the past two seasons. He’s currently preparing for another big 2023 campaign with the Angels. New Balance released a statement after landing the superstar.

“He’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And now he wears New Balance. Welcome to the @newbalance family, @shoheiohtani #WeGotNow.”

Ohtani debuted a brand new cleat with New Balance as part of their first campaign together, via Noah Camras.

Shohei Ohtani is already considered the preseason favorite to take home AL MVP honors in 2023. His two-way ability makes him one of the most exciting athletes in all of sports.

Ohtani won the AL MVP in 2021, slashing .257/.372/.592 with a .965 OPS and 46 home runs. He also posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.09 WHIP to go along with 156 strikeouts on the mound. In 2022, he hit .273 with an .875 OPS and 34 homers. He turned in an excellent pitching season, recording a 2.33 ERA while striking out 219 batters. However, Ohtani fell just short of winning a second consecutive MVP award.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s offseason crushing home runs video will have Angels fans hyped for 2023

Joey Mistretta ·

Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno, Angels

What Arte Moreno’s Angels sale decision means for Shohei Ohtani

Owen Crisafulli ·

Angels, Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s chances of staying with Angels slapped with harsh reality from rival executive

Sam DiGiovanni ·

With all of this being said, the Angels have continued to struggle as a team. Shohei Ohtani and fellow star Mike Trout have done all they can do for the Halos. But if the Angels continue to labor and miss the postseason, there’s a very real chance that Ohtani will leave next offseason.

As a result, the Angels will need to make a difficult decision sooner rather than later.

Regardless of which team he plays for, New Balance is happy to have a star like Ohtani in their corner.