Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have come to an agreement on a deal, per New Balance on Twitter. Ohtani is a major addition for the company, as he’s emerged as one of the faces of MLB over the past two seasons. He’s currently preparing for another big 2023 campaign with the Angels. New Balance released a statement after landing the superstar.

“He’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And now he wears New Balance. Welcome to the @newbalance family, @shoheiohtani #WeGotNow.”

Ohtani debuted a brand new cleat with New Balance as part of their first campaign together, via Noah Camras.

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is signing a long-term deal with New Balance, per the company. Their first campaign together is to debut the 574 Cleat. We may not know what jersey Ohtani is going to don next season, but we at least now know what cleats he’ll be wearing. pic.twitter.com/0mhVGyQEUb — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) January 31, 2023

Shohei Ohtani is already considered the preseason favorite to take home AL MVP honors in 2023. His two-way ability makes him one of the most exciting athletes in all of sports.

Ohtani won the AL MVP in 2021, slashing .257/.372/.592 with a .965 OPS and 46 home runs. He also posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.09 WHIP to go along with 156 strikeouts on the mound. In 2022, he hit .273 with an .875 OPS and 34 homers. He turned in an excellent pitching season, recording a 2.33 ERA while striking out 219 batters. However, Ohtani fell just short of winning a second consecutive MVP award.

With all of this being said, the Angels have continued to struggle as a team. Shohei Ohtani and fellow star Mike Trout have done all they can do for the Halos. But if the Angels continue to labor and miss the postseason, there’s a very real chance that Ohtani will leave next offseason.

As a result, the Angels will need to make a difficult decision sooner rather than later.

Regardless of which team he plays for, New Balance is happy to have a star like Ohtani in their corner.