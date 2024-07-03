The Angels make the trip to Oakland to face the Athletics! The Angels are playing much better recently, while the Athletics have been one of the worst teams in the MLB. The Angels are red-hot recently, while the Athletics are spiraling. Our MLB odds series has our Angels-Athletics prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Angels-Athletics Projected Starters

Davis Daniel vs. Joey Estes

Davis Daniel (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.50 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched eight innings and gave up zero runs on four hits with zero walks and eight strikeouts in an Angels win.

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) 0.00 ERA

Joey Estes (2-3) with a 5.24 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 5.2 innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in an Athletics loss.

2024 Home Splits: (1-0) 2.79 ERA

MLB Odds: Angels-Athletics Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -106

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Angels vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports West / NBC Sports California

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have struggled this season on their way to a 36-47 record. They have won six of their last seven games. The offense has struggled recently. Then, their pitching has struggled in comparison and is one of the worst in the league. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a struggling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano have played well for a unit that has struggled all season. The Angels have struggled to find consistency this season despite their play being much better recently.

The Angels are starting Davis Daniel on the mound where he has a 1-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and a 0.50 WHIP. He has allowed zero runs on four hits with zero walks and eight strikeouts through eight innings. The Angels won the only game that he has started in this season. Daniel has been solid in the bullpen for the Angels, and this is his second start of the season. He gets a favorable matchup against the Athletics and their struggling offense behind the plate.

The Angels' offense has struggled this season. They are 18th in team batting average at .238 after finishing last season at .254. The offense is led by Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo in most batting categories. Ward leads in home runs at 14 and in RBI at 43. Then, Rengifo leads in batting average at .317, in OBP at .362, and in total hits at 77. This offense has not been impressive, but they get a favorable matchup against Joey Estes for the Athletics because he has struggled on the mound in his own right.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics have struggled this season to a 30-56 record. They have lost seven of their last eight games and two straight leading into this game. The Athletics have struggled behind the plate and their pitching has not been much better, still ranking near the bottom of the MLB. JJ Bleday, Abraham Toro, Shea Langeliers, and Brent Rooker stand out despite the offense struggling. On the mound, JP Sears and Mitch Spence have been decent despite the staff working on the mound. The Athletics are very close to being the disaster they were last year.

The Athletics are starting Joey Estes on the mound and he has a 2-3 record, a 5.24 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP. He has allowed 27 runs on 44 hits with 12 walks and 39 strikeouts through 46.2 innings this season. In the nine games he has started this season, the Athletics are 4-5. He has struggled with consistency but has a favorable matchup in this game against the Angels and their offense because of some of their struggles behind the plate this season.

The offense for the Athletics has been awful and is the third-worst in the MLB this season. They are 28th in the MLB in team batting average at .221 after finishing at .222 last season which was the worst in the MLB. JJ Bleday, Brent Rooker, and Shea Langeliers lead the team in most batting categories. Rooker leads in batting average at .261 and is tied for the lead in home runs with Langeliers at 15, he also leads in RBI at 47, and in OBP at .336. Then, Bleday leads in total hits at 74. Still, they get a difficult matchup against Daniel on the mound for the Angels.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick

These two teams are playing very differently right now with the Angels getting red-hot, while the Athletics have struggled and are spiraling. Daniel is a better pitcher than Estes even though he has been in a more limited capacity. The Angels also have the better offense, even if it is marginal. The Angels are the better team and should win and cover, despite the game being on the road.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (+155)