The Los Angeles Angels will continue their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Angels-Cubs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Angels-Cubs Projected Starters

Tyler Anderson vs. Kyle Hendricks

Tyler Anderson (7-8) with a 3.03 ERA

Last Start: Anderson stumbled in his previous outing, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Anderson has been better on the road, going 4-3 with a 2.20 ERA over seven starts away from Angels Stadium.

Kyle Hendricks (1-6) with a 7.48 ERA

Last Start: Hendrick was awful in his last start, lasting just 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits, and striking out three while walking one.

2024 Home Splits: Hendricks has been bad at home, going 1-2 with a 6.18 ERA over seven starts at Wrigley Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Cubs Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +116

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Angels vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: Marquee TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have been one of the worst teams in the majors this season. Unfortunately, this continued this week as they suffered a sweep at the hands of the Oakland Athletics before heading to Wrigley Field. It was a combined factor of bad offense and unlucky pitching. Somehow, they lost back-to-back games by the same score of 5-0.

Mike Trout and his injury have been a big reason this team has been so bad. Additionally, not having any other consistent hitters in the lineup has been a big burden, especially since Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But in this case, the Halos don't have any punch in this offense.

There would be days when they would slug the ball and generate some runs. However, it would mostly be little to no offense. Nolan Schanuel has not been effective in his rookie season. Also, Luis Rengifo has been inconsistent in the second spot of the batting order, while Taylor Ward does not have the punch to be the third hitter. The offense does not have a strong batting order to maintain any consistency to produce on a nightly basis.

But the pitching staff has been even worse. Significantly, the pitching staff has been at the bottom of the rankings all season. But the bullpen has been the second-worst in baseball. Carlos Estevez is the only pitcher doing well after winning the American League Reliever of the Month award last month. If Anderson can have a good outing, he can turn it over to this bullpen. And if they can hold the fort, it will give Estevez the lead in the ninth.

The Angels will cover the spread if the lineup produces hits and drives some runners home. Then, they need a great outing from Anderson with a substantial lead.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs have been mediocre this season because they have struggled to hit the ball. Most frustratingly, their bullpen has blown multiple games. Their struggles continued again this week as they lost two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies at home.

This offense does have some players who can drive the ball home. However, none of them have taken the next steps to get the job done. Nico Hoerner should be doing more. However, he has struggled with injuries and consistency as he entered the weekend batting .241 with four home runs, 22 RBIs, and 41 runs. Cody Bellinger should be slugging baseballs out of the park. Yet, he is hitting .274 with only nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 37 runs.

The starting rotation, except Hendricks, has been fine. However, the bullpen has been awful, and the Cubs have not had a good identity or direction. Many games have been lost because of an implosion by this bullpen. That needs to change for the Cubs to improve this season.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they can sport Hendricks a lead. But to do that, they also need Hendricks to avoid having a bad game himself.

Final Angels-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Angels are an awful team. Regardless, they are also a team that has been very good at covering the spread. The Cubs have been awful at covering the spread at home. Overall, there is a good chance neither of these teams will produce many runs, and the under would probably be a good bet to take. But in this case, we are going with the Angels to cover the spread on the road against a mildly meek Chicago team that barely hits the baseball.

Final Angels-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)