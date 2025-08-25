ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 3 continues with a fight between Cristian Perez and Manoel Sousa in the lightweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Perez-Sousa prediction and pick.

Cristian Perez (13-1) is coming into his Contender Series fight against Manoel Sousa riding an impressive win streak. He will look to continue his winning ways, getting the biggest win of his career against Sousa to secure his UFC contract on Tuesday night.

Manoel Sousa (11-1) comes into his fight against Cristian Perez after showing solid versatility and finishing ability. Sousa will aim to leverage his diverse skill set and fight IQ to overcome the powerful Perez this Tuesday on Contender Series and become the newest addition to the lightweight roster.

Here are the Contender Series Week 3 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Cristian Perez-Manoel Sousa Odds

Cristian Perez: +230

Manoel Sousa: -285

Over 1.5 Rounds: -230

Under 1.5 Rounds: +175

Why Cristian Perez will win

Last Fight: (W) Sebastian Piedrahita – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (4 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Cristian Perez beats Manoel Sousa in week 3 of Contender Series due to his superior striking precision and well-rounded grappling skills. Perez’s dynamic stand-up game, featuring lethal leg kicks and sharp combinations, keeps opponents off balance and drives the pace. His durable chin and toughness allow him to withstand pressure and counter effectively.

Perez’s grappling is also a crucial asset, with multiple wins via submissions and a capacity to take the back for dominant positions. This grappling edge could neutralize Sousa’s power and striking threat on the feet. Pharrell’s ability to blend striking with ground control poses constant problems for opponents.

Sousa is tough and powerful but often relies on decision wins, suggesting potential vulnerability to high-pressure fighters like Perez. The Mexican’s win streak and composed fight IQ give him momentum and confidence to dictate the bout’s pace.

Ultimately, Perez’s calculated aggression and technical arsenal afford him the tools to outstrike and outgrapple Sousa, securing a decisive victory. His versatility and ability to capitalize on openings make him the favorite to earn the contract in this highly anticipated Contender Series matchup.

Why Manoel Sousa will win

Last Fight: (W) Lucas Barros – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (7 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Manoel Sousa beats Cristian Perez on Week 3 of Contender Series due to his powerful striking and physicality. Sousa brings relentless pressure and knockout power that can disrupt Perez’s rhythm and force mistakes early in the fight.

Sousa’s ability to close distance and deliver heavy shots makes him a constant threat on the feet. His knockout wins over solid competition highlight his finishing ability and capacity to end fights decisively.

In addition to striking, Sousa possesses solid wrestling and cage control skills. He uses his grappling to wear down opponents, taking the fight to the mat and controlling position, which could slow Perez’s dynamic striking offense.

Sousa’s toughness and experience in high-stakes fights provide him an edge in pressure moments. His aggressive style and physical strength could overwhelm Perez in the later rounds, where power and resilience become critical.

While Perez is the more technical striker with strong submission skills, Sousa’s knockout power and wrestling mix create a challenging matchup. His ability to dictate pace and impose his will ensures he remains the frontrunner.

Sousa’s combination of power, aggressiveness, and control gives him the edge to secure a finish or decision win, earning a UFC contract on Contender Series Week 3.

Final Cristian Perez-Manoel Sousa Prediction & Pick

This fight between Cristian Perez and Manoel Sousa is a clash of two highly skilled and durable lightweights, both UFC-ready prospects. Perez brings precision striking with a strong leg kick arsenal and top-tier grappling, making him a well-rounded fighter who can finish fights on the feet or the ground.

Sousa, however, carries tremendous knockout power and relentless pressure. His aggressive approach and ability to close distance quickly could disrupt Perez’s rhythm. Sousa’s wrestling and grappling, combined with his powerful strikes, make him a dangerous opponent capable of dictating the fight’s pace.

Perez’s technical mastery and fight IQ give him an edge in versatility, but Sousa’s physicality and forward pressure could overwhelm the Mexican if Perez doesn’t capitalize early. This battle will likely be a high-paced, fan-friendly striking affair with moments where Sousa’s power and Perez’s precision collide.

Ultimately, Sousa’s finishing power and ability to control the pace earn him a narrow decision or late stoppage victory. He’s more likely to impose his will and claim the UFC contract on Contender Series Week 3, but expect a competitive, back-and-forth fight that showcases the skills of both athletes.

Final Cristian Perez-Manoel Sousa Prediction & Pick: Manoel Sousa (-285), Over 1.5 Rounds (-230)