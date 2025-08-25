ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 3 continues with a fight between Trent Miller and Ryan Gandra in the middleweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Miller-Gandra prediction and pick.

Trent Miller (8-2) arrives at the Contender Series matchup against Ryan Gandra, coming off a series of impressive finishes. He recently secured a quick submission victory over Oseyiomon Oiyemhonlan and a knockout against Erik Teer, underlining his diverse skill set and finishing capability. Miller hopes to make the most of his short-notice opportunity to get a signature win over Ryan Gandra and secure his UFC contract.

Ryan Gandra (7-1) comes into his Contender Series matchup against Trent Miller with a strong recent run. He’s won his last three fights, including a knockout over Vladimir Calvo Marrero and a TKO of Alessandro Gambulino, showing his explosive striking and finishing ability. As he faces Miller this Tuesday, Gandra’s power and aggression will challenge Miller’s technical grappling and striking mix as he looks to secure his contract on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series Week 3 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Trent Miller-Ryan Gandra Odds

Trent Miller: +330

Ryan Gandra: -425

Over 1.5 Rounds: +130

Under 1.5 Rounds: -166

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Trent Miller will win

Last Fight: (W) Said-Magomed Abdulgaziev – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Trent Miller beats Ryan Gandra on Week 3 of Contender Series due to his dominant wrestling and grappling control. Miller’s pressure takedowns and relentless top game can neutralize Gandra’s power striking, forcing the fight into a grind where Miller excels.

While Gandra is an aggressive, powerful striker known for his knockout ability, his wild swings leave openings that Miller’s strong takedown defense and counter-wrestling will exploit. Miller’s ability to get the fight to the mat and maintain control will frustrate Gandra’s offense.

Miller’s strong top pressure and ground-and-pound wear opponents down, limiting Gandra’s opportunities to strike and forcing him to fight from disadvantageous positions. Miller’s wrestling base and experience with scrambles make him tough to escape.

Though Gandra has shown growth in takedown defense and pace, Miller’s technical grappling and fight IQ give him the edge in this stylistic matchup. Miller is likely to grind out a unanimous decision or secure a late stoppage via ground strikes.

Ultimately, Miller’s wrestling dominance and positional control will prove too much for Gandra, earning Miller a well-deserved UFC contract on Contender Series Week 3.

Why Ryan Gandra will win

Last Fight: (W) Vladimir Calvo – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (3 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Ryan Gandra beats Trent Miller on Week 3 of Contender Series by utilizing his aggressive striking and forward pressure. Gandra’s ability to swarm opponents against the cage and throw powerful combinations can disrupt Miller’s rhythm before he can implement his wrestling game.

Gandra’s knockout power stands out, capable of ending fights early, which puts constant pressure on Miller to adapt quickly. His decent takedown defense and willingness to engage in stand-up exchanges force Miller out of his comfort zone.

Although Miller is a strong wrestler with solid grappling, his limited striking defense makes him vulnerable to Gandra’s volume and power. Miller’s tendency to rely heavily on wrestling could play into Gandra’s strengths, as Gandra has solid scrambling and the ability to counter on the feet.

Gandra’s forward-moving style and finishing instincts could overwhelm Miller’s slower, grappling-heavy approach, especially if the fight remains mostly standing.

With both fighters hungry for a contract, expect Gandra’s aggressive, relentless style to secure a knockout or TKO victory, making him the favored winner in this closely contested bout on Contender Series Week 3.

Final Trent Miller-Ryan Gandra Prediction & Pick

The middleweight showdown between Ryan Gandra and Trent Miller on Contender Series Week 3 is a fascinating clash of contrasting styles. Gandra’s aggressive, high-volume striking and knockout power give him the ability to overwhelm opponents early. His forward pressure and cage control are effective at breaking down fighters, especially those reliant on grappling.

Miller, a durable and tough wrestler, thrives on grinding opponents down with takedowns and top control. His dominant grappling and relentless ground-and-pound pose a serious threat to Gandra’s striking-heavy approach. Miller’s ability to dictate where the fight takes place could neutralize Gandra’s offensive output.

However, Gandra’s aggressive striking and knockout power provide the best path to victory. If he can keep the fight standing and utilize his volume punches and knees, he can exploit Miller’s weaker striking defense. Gandra’s toughness and solid takedown defense allow him to avoid prolonged wrestling exchanges, maintaining the pace on his terms.

Ultimately, Gandra’s dynamic offense, resilience, and pressure give him a slight edge in this matchup. Look for Gandra to either score a finish or win a high-paced decision, making him the likely winner and UFC contract recipient on Week 3 of Contender Series.

Final Trent Miller-Ryan Gandra Prediction & Pick: Ryan Gandra (-410), Over 1.5 Rounds (+130)