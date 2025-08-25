ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 3 kicks off with a fight between Darion Abbey and Donte Johnson in the heavyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Abbey-Johnson prediction and pick.

Darion Abbey (7-4) enters his DWCS matchup against Donte Johnson riding a solid 4-1 run, with recent wins over Alex Nicholson, Patrick Martin, and Mark Currier. Abbey looks to continue the momentum against the unbeaten striker Donte Johnson this Tuesday on Contender Series.

Donte Johnson (5-0) is coming into his Contender Series fight against Darion Abbey with an undefeated record, boasting all first-round finishes by KO/TKO. He will be looking to keep his unbeaten streak alive and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Darion Abbey on Week 3 of Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series Week 3 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Darion Abbey-Donte Johnson Odds

Darion Abbey: +230

Donte Johnson: -285

Over 1.5 Rounds: +195

Under 1.5 Rounds: -260

Why Darion Abbey will win

Last Fight: (W) Alex Nicholson – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Darion Abbey beats Donte Johnson on Week 3 of Contender Series primarily due to his significant size and experience advantage. Standing 6’6” as a natural heavyweight, Abbey carries a notable reach and power advantage over Johnson, who is listed around 6’0” and fought mostly at light heavyweight. Abbey’s size allows him to control distance with his striking and defend takedown attempts better than Johnson will likely manage.

Abbey also brings a more well-rounded skill set, combining solid kickboxing with wrestling ability. His recent fights show he can take down and maintain control over dangerous opponents, which could neutralize Johnson’s fast, aggressive style. Johnson’s unbeaten record is impressive, but all his wins are quick knockouts against lower-tier competition, providing less proof of his ability to handle a seasoned, bigger fighter like Abbey.

Experience matters most in high-pressure fights like Dana White's Contender Series. Abbey has competed in larger promotions and faced tougher competition, showing resilience in longer fights and adapting when under fire. Johnson’s inexperience could lead to mistakes against Abbey’s savvy and power, resulting in Abbey finishing the fight early or outlasting Johnson to win a decision.

Ultimately, Abbey’s size, experience, and tactical discipline give him the clear edge heading into this clash.

Why Donte Johnson will win

Last Fight: (W) James Ford – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Donte Johnson beats Darion Abbey on Week 3 of Contender Series due to his explosive finishing ability and aggressive fight style. Johnson’s undefeated 5-0 pro record features most wins by first-round knockout, highlighting his power and speed to end fights quickly before Abbey can impose his size and wrestling.

Johnson’s fast-paced striking and movement make him difficult to hit and control. His ability to dart in, work flurries, and exit danger zones frustrates opponents and prevents them from establishing rhythm or pressure. This pace could overwhelm Abbey, who has shown vulnerability to fast, precise strikes.

While Abbey is the bigger fighter, Johnson’s compact frame is well suited for light heavyweight, giving him better speed and agility. He also has effective leg kicks, which can slow down larger opponents, limiting their mobility and takedown attempts.

Johnson’s aggressive fight IQ and finishing mindset make him a potent threat to avoid prolonged decisions where Abbey could work his size advantage. Johnson’s power and accuracy aim to capitalize early, making him likely to score a knockout or TKO before Abbey finds his footing.

Overall, Johnson’s quick hands, knockout power, and dynamic movement give him the tools to disrupt Abbey’s game plan and secure victory on Contender Series Week 3.

Final Darion Abbey-Donte Johnson Prediction & Pick

This matchup between Darion Abbey and Donte Johnson is a compelling clash of styles, with Abbey’s size and experience facing Johnson’s speed and power.

Abbey holds the physical advantage with his towering 6’6” frame and heavyweight experience. He uses his reach well, mixing volume striking with solid wrestling to control opponents. His recent three-fight win streak demonstrates growth and resilience, which could wear down the less tested Johnson over three rounds.

On the other hand, Johnson’s undefeated 5-0 record and all first-round finishes highlight his explosive finishing ability. His fast hands and aggressive style pose a significant threat early, capable of ending the fight quickly if he finds his range. Johnson’s excellent takedown defense will be critical to keep the fight standing and capitalize on striking opportunities.

Ultimately, this fight hinges on how well Johnson can handle Abbey’s size and pace. If Johnson fails to end the fight early, Abbey’s experience, cardio, and grappling skills might tilt the contest in his favor. However, Johnson’s knockout power and quick starts give him the potential to steal the show with a finish.

Final Darion Abbey-Donte Johnson Prediction & Pick: Donte Johnson (-285), Under 1.5 Rounds (-260)