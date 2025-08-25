ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 3 continues with a fight between Marcio Barbosa and Damon Wilson in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Barbosa-Wilson prediction and pick.

Marcio Barbosa (16-2) enters his Contender Series matchup against Damon Wilson riding a strong win streak. He recently earned first-round TKO victories over Luis Felipe Oliveira and Gian Sarturi, showcasing his aggressive striking and finishing prowess. This Tuesday, Barbosa will look to extend his finishing streak and earn a UFC contract with a statement win over Damon Wilson on Contender Series Week 3.

Damon Wilson (9-2) comes into his Contender Series fight against Marcio Barbosa following an impressive streak of first-round finishes. He most recently scored a TKO victory over Leonardo Camargo and a knockout over Ryan Lilley, showcasing his explosive power and aggressive striking. This Tuesday, Wilson aims to continue his finishing streak and earn a UFC contract with a decisive victory on Contender Series Week 3.

Here are the Contender Series Week 3 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Marcio Barbosa-Damon Wilson Odds

Marcio Barbosa: -380

Damon Wilson: +300

Over 1.5 Rounds: +180

Under 1.5 Rounds: -238

Why Marcio Barbosa will win

Last Fight: (W) Felipe Oliveira – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 15 (13 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Marcio Barbosa beats Damon Wilson on Week 3 of Contender Series thanks to his powerful, high-pressure striking and ring generalship. Barbosa’s ability to cut off the cage and control distance limits Wilson’s offensive opportunities and sets up his heavy lead hook and body shots.

Barbosa’s diverse striking arsenal, including sharp combinations and effective leg kicks, gradually wears down opponents, making his power more impactful as the fight progresses. His head movement and defensive awareness reduce the damage he takes while allowing him to counter effectively.

While Wilson is a dynamic, high-volume striker with explosive knockout power, he tends to absorb significant damage and bleed easily, which Barbosa can exploit by maintaining pressure and precision striking.

Barbosa’s solid ground game, including nasty ground-and-pound and quick submissions, adds another threat if the fight hits the mat. His ability to adapt mid-fight and blend striking with grappling makes him a versatile and dangerous opponent.

In this matchup, Barbosa’s calculated aggression, pressure, and ability to impose his will give him the edge over Wilson. Expect Barbosa to outwork and outstrike Wilson, likely earning a late stoppage or unanimous decision victory to secure his UFC contract.

Why Damon Wilson will win

Last Fight: (W) Leandro Camargo – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Damon Wilson beats Marcio Barbosa on Week 3 of Contender Series due to his explosive striking and superior durability. Wilson’s ability to unleash powerful combinations and precise knees both at range and in the clinch gives him significant finishing potential that can overwhelm Barbosa early.

Wilson’s pace is relentless, and his volume striking forces opponents onto the back foot. Though Wilson tends to bleed easily from strikes, his toughness and ability to absorb damage allow him to keep pressing forward and maintain pressure throughout the fight.

Barbosa’s technical striking and cage control are impressive, but Wilson’s aggression and knockout power could disrupt his rhythm before he fully establishes his game plan. Wilson’s offensive mindset forces constant engagement, favoring a high-action bout where he thrives.

While Barbosa possesses solid grappling, Wilson’s decent takedown defense and scrappy ground game could neutralize any attempts to bring the fight to the mat. Wilson’s cardio and tenacity allow him to push the pace over three rounds without fading.

Ultimately, Wilson’s power, pace, and ability to absorb punishment make him the more dangerous finisher in this matchup. Expect Wilson to earn a stand-up knockout or a dominant decision victory, securing his UFC contract on Contender Series Week 3.

Final Marcio Barbosa-Damon Wilson Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Marcio Barbosa and Damon Wilson in Week 3 of Dana White's Contender Series promises an exciting clash of high-paced, aggressive featherweights. Barbosa, known for his powerful pressure striking and cage control, aims to cut off Wilson’s movement and impose his rhythm early. His heavy lead hook and effective body shots gradually wear opponents down, making him a dangerous threat throughout all rounds.

Wilson, on the other hand, is a dynamic and explosive striker with sharp combinations and a unique ability to utilize knees at range and in the clinch. His relentless pace and finishing instinct could overwhelm Barbosa if he catches him early before Barbosa settles into his pressure game. Wilson has impressive cardio and durability, capable of sustaining a high volume of strikes over three rounds.

While Barbosa’s grappling and ground game remain underrated assets, this fight is likely to remain standing, favoring Barbosa’s technical striking and pressure tactics. However, if Wilson can maintain distance and employ his knees effectively, he could control the pace and find openings.

Ultimately, Barbosa’s ability to dictate the pace and execute calculated pressure gives him the edge to earn another early round stoppage, securing his UFC contract on Contender Series Week 3.

Final Marcio Barbosa-Damon Wilson Prediction & Pick: Marcio Barbosa (-380), Under 1.5 Rounds (-230)