It is interleague baseball in the Nation's Capital as the Los Angeles Angels visit the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Nationals prediction and pick.

Angels-Nationals Projected Starters

Jose Soirano vs. Mitchell Parker

Jose Soirano (6-7) with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

Last Start: Soriano went six innings last time out, giving up five runs and two walks. He would not allow a run but take the no-decision against the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Soriano is 2-4 in nine road games this year. He has a 4.43 ERA and a .264 opponent batting average on the road.

Mitchell Parker (6-6) with a 4.06 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Parker went six innings in his last start, giving up three hits and three walks. He did not give up a run and took the win over the Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: Parker is 4-2 in nine home starts this year with a 3.35 ERA and a .224 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Nationals Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -104

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Angels vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: BSW/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Taylor Ward has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. Ward has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs this year. Further, he has scored 49 times. Zach Neto has also been solid on the year. He is hitting .261 this year with 16 home runs and 59 RBIS. Neto has stolen 20 bases and scored 51 times. Logan O'Hoppe rounds out the top bats for the year. He is hitting .269 this year with a .325 on-base percentage. O'Hoppe has 16 home runs with 46 RBIS while scoring 48 times on the season.

Zach Neto has been the most productive as of late. He is hitting .350 in the last week with a double, a triple, three home runs, and 12 RBIs. Further, he has five three times in the last week. Mickey Moniak has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .375 over his last week with a huge run and two RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Rounding out the top bats as of late is Jo Adell. Adell is hitting .300 in the last week with a home run and two runs scored. Overall, the Angels have hit .234 in the last week, with five home runs and 23 runs scored in six games.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. CJ Abrams has been great this year. He is hitting .249 this year with a .320 on-base percentage. Abrams has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs this year. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 68 times. Also having a solid year is Luis Garcia Jr. He is hitting .290 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 56 RBIs. Furthermore, he has stolen 19 bases and scored 43 times. Joey Meneses rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .231 this year but has three home runs and 42 RBIs. Further, he has scored 19 times in his 76 games.

James Wood has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run and seven RBIs. Further, he has stolen three bases and scored five times. Alex Call is also hitting well. He is hitting .421 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Luis Garcia Jr has also been solid. He is hitting .476 in the last week with two home runs and two RBIs. He also has stolen three bases and scored six times in the last week.

Only one current Nationals has at-bats against Jose Soriano. Harold Ramirez has one hit in four at-bats. The hit is a double and he has two RBIs as well.

Final Angels-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher has been dominant this year. Both of them have very good starts, but it is inconsistent on when those starts will come. With both pitchers coming off of solid starts in their last outing, it would be fair to assume they will regress closer to their season averages. Further, both offensive units have hit well in the last week. This could end up being a high-scoring affair due to that, so take the over.

Final Angels-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-115)