It is game two of a four-game series as the Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Angels come into the series sitting at 7-8 on the year, but losing two of three to the Red Sox over the weekend. The Rays are 9-7 on the year and took two of three from the Giants over the weekend. On Monday, the two teams will be playing game one of the series. The Angels send Patrick Sandoval to the mound. He is 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA. Meanwhile, the Rays send Zach Eflin to the mound. He is 1-2 on the year with a 6.35 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds
Los Angeles Angels:+1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +136
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Angels vs. Rays
Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT
TV: BSW/BSSUN
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 15th game with the Rays.
The Angels are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 19th in base percentage and batting average, plus sitting 18th in slugging. Mike Trout is hitting .281 on the year and sitting with a .359 on-base percentage. Trout has been solid this year, leading the team in slugging. He has a double, two triples, and six home runs this year. Still, this has given him just four RBIS and ten runs scored.
Taylor Ward has also been amazing this year. He is hitting .306 with a .328 on-base percentage. He has five home runs and two doubles. Ward has scored 11 times and driven in 17. Logan O'Hoppe has been hitting wonderfully to start the year. He is hitting .364 this year with a,451 on-base percentage. O'Hoppes has two doubles, a triple, and a home run. This has led to five runs recorded and six RBIs this year.
The Angels are 22nd in team ERA while sitting 15th in wHIP and 16th in opponent batting average. Jose Soriano will be on the mound for this one. He has appeared in three games this year, with one start. Overall, Soriano is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA. His only start this year was against the Rays, where he gave up four runs on six hits in four innings. Current members of the Rays have 27 at-bats against the Soriano. They have hit .333 with a home run and three RBIs.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 15th game with the Angels.
The Rays are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Jose Caballero has been solid this year. He is hitting .311 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run and three doubles, leading to six RBIs. Cabellero has stolen three bases and scored seven times as well. Joining him in scoring well is Isaac Paredes. Paredes has hit .255 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has eight scored runs, while he has hit a double and five home runs, leading to 12 RBIs.
Jose Siri has been scoring a good amount as well. He is hitting .240 with a .367 on-base percentage. He has scored seven times, while also driving in four runs this year. One of the major RBI producers has been Yandy Diaz. He has three doubles and a home run, leading to ten RBIS. He has also scored eight times, but Diaz is hitting just .206 this year.
The Rays are 27th in team ERA this year, 25th in WHIP, and 23rd in opponent batting average. Aaron Civale will be on the mound for the Rays in this one. He is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and a .94 WHIP. Last time out, he faced the Angels. He gave up three runs, two earned, over five innings in a win. Current Angels have 54 at-bats against Civale, hitting .222 against him with ten RBIs and three home runs.
Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick
These two teams are very similar. Both offensive units are in the middle of the pack in the majors. The Angels have fewer guys making major contributions. but their contributions have been bigger. The pitching staff have both not been good. The Angels have been slightly better, but the Rays have the better starter going in this one. The best play in this game is going to be on the total. Even if Civale has a great start, there should be plenty of runs. Take the over.
Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick:Over 8.5 (-110)