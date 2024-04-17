The Los Angeles Angels will finish their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Tropicana Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Angels-Rays prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Angels are trying to finish this series strong against the Rays. For the second consecutive week, they started strong against the Rays, winning the first game. They had a chance to take the second game, but Carlos Estevez blew a two-run lead, and the Halos could not take two straight games. Therefore, the Angels have to find ways to be consistent as they play the Rays before heading to Cincinnati.
The Rays have stumbled early in the season. After starting slowly against the Angels, they started to show signs of life. But the Rays have to do better earlier in the game. Ultimately, they have work to do before heading to the Bronx for a showdown with the New York Yankees.
Griffin Canning will be the starter for this game and is 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA. Recently, he went four innings while allowing seven runs, six earned, including one home run, while allowing nine hits and striking out six in his last outing against the Boston Red Sox. Canning has not gotten past the fifth inning yet and allowed at least four runs in each start. Overall, he is 1-1 with a 4.19 ERA over four games, including three starts, in his career against the Rays.
Ryan Pepiot will make the start for the Rays and is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his recent start, going five innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits, including two home runs, while striking out six and walking one against the San Francisco Giants. Pepiot has had a bad start, a good start, and then a bad start. How will he do in this game as he faces the Angels for the first time?
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline: +120
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Angels vs. Rays
Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports West
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
Anthony Rendon has been hitting the ball well after struggling to start the season. Before going hitless on Tuesday, he had four straight games with at least two or more hits. Mike Trout missed chances while he was hitting the baseball well. Unfortunately, he is still leaving runners stranded. Taylor Ward is having a lot of success. Amazingly, he leads the team in RBIs and entered Wednesday's action with five straight games with a run batted in. Logan O'Hoppe is finding the soft spot. Now, he must drive more runners home. The Angels have three guys who are struggling to hit the ball. Significantly, the Halos have gotten almost nothing from Aaron Hicks, Brandon Drury, and Zach Neto, who are all hitting below the .200 line.
The bullpen collapsed several times on Tuesday. Unfortunately, they could not hold several leads. Assuming Estevez bounces back from this game, the rest of the relievers also need to quickly forget about it, especially when they start facing better lineups.
The Angels will cover the spread if the offense consistently drives in runs and does not allow runners to be stranded. Then, Canning needs to have a quality start and give the bullpen an easier time.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Yandy Diaz is struggling. Ultimately, he is just not getting on base as much. Harold Ramirez is also inconsistent and looking for more contact. On the bright side, he has improved from a poor start. Randy Arozarena is off to an awful start. Sadly, he is just not making good content. Isaac Paredes leads the team in home runs and RBIs. Now, he hopes to keep the momentum going.
The Rays also hope to get some good pitching. While they got some good starting pitching on Monday, the bullpen collapsed. It happened again on Tuesday, but the offense overcame it. At some point, the Rays need to figure out their bullpen woes and try to avoid allowing teams to have big innings against them,
The Rays will cover the spread if their offense can start hot and give the starting pitchers some run support. Next, they need Pepiot to bounce back and the bullpen to show up properly.
Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick
The Angels did everything right on Monday and then for most of Tuesday. Unfortunately, their inconsistent play has harmed them this time. It is also hard to trust Canning to do much, considering he has struggled in all three of his starts. Look for the Rays to take advantage of any mistakes Canning makes over the heart of the plate and probably hit one out of the park. The Rays are going to find a way to score at least six runs in this one. In the end, Tampa Bay will do enough to win this game and cover the spread.
Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+138)