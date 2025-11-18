The Chicago Bulls took care of business on the road as they beat the Denver Nuggets, 130-127, at Ball Arena on Monday. The game went down to the wire, but the Bulls displayed composure to complete the upset in one of the league's toughest venues.

Chicago claimed only its second win on the road and improved to 7-6, while Denver suffered its first loss at home and fell to 10-3.

The Nuggets mounted a rally from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to recapture the lead, 117-116, with only 2:19 left. After exchanging baskets, Kevin Huerter drained a three-pointer to give the Bulls a one-point advantage, 121-120, with only 1:25 remaining.

After another exchange of baskets, Nikola Vucevic nailed a three-pointer with just 32.8 ticks left, giving the Bulls a four-point lead, 126-124, and making it a two-possession game. It proved to be the dagger as Chicago held on for the victory.

The Bulls survived another monster performance from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. He scored 11 points in the final quarter to keep the Nuggets afloat.

Huerter had 20 points, including four three-pointers. Vucevic only scored eight points on 3-of-13 field goals but made the one that mattered the most. He added nine rebounds and six assists.

Josh Giddey led the Bulls with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

Jokic got support from Jamal Murray, who had 34 points, including five three-pointers, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Aaron Gordon added 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak and bounced back from a tough double overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, 150-147, on Sunday.