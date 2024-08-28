ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Griffin Canning will take the mound for the Angels in game two of their series with the Tigers on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Tigers prediction and pick.

Angels-Rockies Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. Kenta Maeda

Griffin Canning (4-11) with a 5.18 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Griffin Canning pitched six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out six batters, in bulk relief against Toronto on Thursday.

2024 Road Splits: Griffin Canning is still winless on the road with an 0-8 record with a 5.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

Kenta Maeda (2-6) with a 6.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP

Last Start: Kenta Maeda took the loss Thursday against the Cubs, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

2024 Home Splits: Kenta Maeda has surprisingly played much better at home than on the road where he has a 2-2 record with a 3.95 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Tigers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +116

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports West, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Angels have a strong chance to secure a road victory against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, with Griffin Canning taking the mound against Kenta Maeda. Despite the Angels’ overall struggles this season, Canning has shown promise and could be the key to outdueling the veteran Maeda.

Canning has demonstrated improved control and effectiveness this season, which could prove crucial against a Tigers lineup that has been inconsistent. His ability to limit walks and induce weak contact should play well in the spacious Comerica Park, potentially neutralizing the Tigers’ offensive threats.

On the other side, Kenta Maeda, while experienced, has shown vulnerability this season with a 6.42 ERA over 95.1 innings. The Angels’ offense, led by dynamic players like Mitch Garver, who boasts an impressive 1.000 batting average against Maeda, could capitalize on any mistakes.

The Angels’ offensive potential is further highlighted by their ability to hit for power, having tallied 128 home runs this season. This power threat could be a significant factor against Maeda, who has been prone to giving up the long ball throughout his career.

Additionally, the Tigers’ bullpen has shown signs of weakness, with a save percentage of only 59.2%, ranking 23rd in baseball. If the Angels can get to Maeda early and force the Tigers to rely on their relievers, it could tilt the game in their favor.

While the Tigers have home-field advantage, the Angels’ combination of Canning’s pitching potential and their offensive firepower gives them a solid chance to overcome Detroit and secure a crucial road win.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Tigers are well-positioned to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on Wednesday, with veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda taking the mound. Maeda’s experience and recent performance give the Tigers a significant edge in this matchup.

Maeda has shown consistency this season, posting a respectable 3.95 ERA at home. His ability to limit walks and induce weak contact should play well in the spacious Comerica Park, potentially neutralizing the Angels’ offensive threats. Moreover, Maeda’s career 3.92 ERA and 1.14 WHIP demonstrate his long-term reliability as a starting pitcher.

The Tigers’ offense has been more productive than the Angels’, which is reflected in their record. Key players like Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene have shown the ability to drive in runs consistently, which could prove challenging for Griffin Canning, who has struggled with consistency this season.

Detroit’s home-field advantage cannot be overlooked. The Tigers have been formidable at Comerica Park, boasting a strong record against the spread at home. This familiarity with their home ballpark could give them an edge over the visiting Angels.

The combination of Maeda’s pitching prowess, Detroit’s home-field advantage, and the Angels’ road struggles make the Tigers favorites to emerge victorious in Wednesday’s game.

Final Angels-Tigers Prediction & Pick

In this matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers, the Tigers have a slight edge playing at home in Comerica Park. Kenta Maeda, despite some struggles this season, brings veteran experience and has shown flashes of his former All-Star form. His ability to mix pitches effectively could challenge the Angels’ lineup. Griffin Canning, while improving, is still developing consistency at the major league level. The Tigers’ offense, led by players like Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, may have opportunities against Canning. However, the Angels’ power potential, particularly with players like Mitch Garver who has had success against Maeda, keeps this matchup competitive. Expect a close game with the Tigers narrowly favored due to home-field advantage.

Final Angels-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers ML (-134), Over 9 (-110)