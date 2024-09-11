ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another MLB betting prediction and pick as we continue our coverage of Wednesday's slate with this matchup in the American League. The Los Angeles Angels will visit the Minnesota Twins for the conclusion of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Angels-Twins prediction and pick.

Angels-Twins Projected Starters

Jack Kochanowicz (RHP) vs. Zebby Matthews (RHP)

Jack Kochanowicz (2-4) with a 4.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 12 K, 38.2 IP

Last Start: 9/5 @ TEX (L) – 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 0 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-2) with a 4.55 ERA, .289 OBA, 11 K, 29.2 IP

Zebby Matthews (1-3) with a 7.36 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 22 K, 22.0 IP

Last Start: 9/6 @ KC (L) – 5.0 IP, 4 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-1) with a 9.00 ERA, .345 OBA, 17 K, 12.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Twins Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +180

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How to Watch Angels vs. Twins

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Angels are currently fifth in the AL West and sit 17.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. They're just a few losses away from officially being eliminated from Postseason contention, but fans have seen this coming ever since they lost Mike Trout to injury once again. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and the young lineup has seen their struggles in sustaining winning streaks and avoiding back-to-back losses. They've notched just one win in four meetings with the Twins thus far, but they're happy to get their first during this series as they catch their opponents on a losing skid of their own. Niko Kavadas has now homered in consecutive contests and he should give them an added boost as they catch fire during this series.

The Angels send Jack Kochanowicz to the mound for just his eighth start of the season. He was called up in late-July after a solid stretch with his Double-A squad and he's been working patiently to find his footing within the majors. His most recent start was marked by a loss after earning three runs in six innings to the Rangers, but just the game prior he went for six scoreless innings and a win over the Tigers. He's certainly shown flashes of early promise and while the Angels' season won't amount to much once the year is over, these games will prove to be important field time for a player like Kochanowicz moving forward.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are currently third in the AL Central and sit six games back of the leading Cleveland Guardians. After fighting against the Kansas City Royals for positioning throughout much of the year, they'll now try to hold onto their standing in the final AL Wild Card spot. The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tiger both trail by only three games, so this will be an intense upcoming few weeks for the Twins as they try to solidify their Postseason seed. they're on a downturn at the moment having lost six of their last seven contests, including scoring just four total runs during their last four consecutive losses. Against the Angels, the Twins struggled to produce much from the plate and they missed Anthony Rendon's presence in the lineup for a second-straight game.

The Minnesota Twins' starter will be Zebby Matthews as he makes his sixth start of the season. He was called up just about a month ago as the Twins' No. 6 prospect and he's been having a hard time adjusting to the major leagues thus far. The Twins have lost the last four consecutive games he's appeared in and he's gotten some rude awakenings in getting shelled at home in his early starts. He's certainly a work-in-progress but with the Postseason in their grasp, he could serve to be a deeper option once things start heating up during multi-game series in October.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Angels surprising took the first game of this series and thanks to the production of DH Niko Kavadas over the last few games, his squad has found some unlikely wins as they try to close this season out. The Minnesota Twins will be intent on getting some wins back as they attempt to protect their Wild Card positioning.

As far as the pitching matchup is concerned, you have to like Jack Kochanowicz and the success he's had through his first few starts. Both him and Matthews are relatively fresh and still getting their legs under them, but Matthews has had a bit of a tougher time and will be all the more dependent on his lineup for production from the plate.

Still, we're going to side with the Twins to find the win to close this series as I find it unlikely they're content with getting swept by a team like the Angels.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-215)