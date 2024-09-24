ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox could make more history this week, as their memorably atrocious and abysmal season winds toward a merciful end. The White Sox have lost five games in a row to bring their record to 36-120 with six games remaining on the schedule. How bad is 36-120? Only one team in the history of Major League Baseball, the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, has lost more than the 120 games the White Sox have lost. Those Spiders lost 134 games.

If the White Sox lose a 121st game, which seems almost certain at this point, Chicago will pass the 1962 New York Mets (40-120) for the most losses by any team since 1901, categorized as the “modern era” of Major League Baseball. That piece of history is likely to be made this week.

Other pieces of history are less certain, but they are very much in play.

Only five teams in the modern era of Major League Baseball (since 1901) have won fewer than 40 games in a season. The White Sox are one of them. They will need to go 4-2 in their final six games to avoid remaining one of those five teams.

Only three MLB teams since 1901 have won fewer than 38 games in a season. The White Sox need two wins in their final six to reach 38, three to exceed 38.

The other piece of history the White Sox could make: the lowest winning percentage of any MLB team since 1901. The White Sox currently have a .231 winning percentage, the worst of any team in the majors over the past 123 years. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics had a .235 winning percentage. Chicago needs to split its final six games to finish above .235. If Chicago wins two of six, it will finish at .235 (rounded up from .2347).

Just how much history are the 2024 Chicago White Sox ready to make? This series against the Angels will likely tell us the answer, since the Sox are very unlikely to win over the coming weekend against the red-hot and playoff-minded Tigers in Detroit.

Angels-White Sox Projected Starters

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Jonathan Cannon

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) has a 4.56 ERA. Kochanowicz gets one more chance to audition for a spot on the 2025 Angel rotation. Let's see what he does. He dominated the White Sox last week in Anaheim and will try to do it again in Chicago.

Last Appearance: Wednesday, September 18 vs the Chicago White Sox: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 35 1/3 IP, 40 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 6 BB, 14 K

Jonathan Cannon (4-10) has a 4.61 ERA. Cannon has pitched to a very respectable ERA despite being on a terrible team. If the Sox retain him, Cannon should be a solid pitcher for Chicago in 2025. He was very good against the Angels last week and will try to carry that level of performance into this game.

Last Start: Monday, September 16 vs the Los Angeles Angels: 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 54 IP, 61 H, 33 R, 9 HR, 14 BB, 41 K

Here are the Angels-White Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-White Sox Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -120

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports West (Angels) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox know how to lose games. If you have bet against them on the moneyline in all 156 games this season, you have won 120 of 156 times. Any bettor would love that success rate.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon was terrific against the Angels last week. If he pitches at the same level here, the Sox probably win.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is good for the White Sox, but you should never bet on a team this bad to win. Pass.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox moneyline