The Los Angeles Angels (29-26) visit the Chicago White Sox (22-34) for the second of their three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Angels-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-White Sox Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Angels vs. White Sox

TV: NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 27-28 (49%)

Over Record: 25-26-4 (49%)

The Angels finally look like they’ve put together a contending roster around their two superstars. They’ve been remarkably consistent thus far – going 15-13 in April before going 14-12 thus far in May. While their pitching remains suspect, LA boasts a talented lineup on offense. Not only do they rank ninth in runs, but the Angels sit in the top 10 in OPS and home run rate. After putting up six runs on eight hits in the series opener, the Angels will need another strong offensive showing tonight if they want to cover again as road underdogs.

Southpaw Tyler Anderson (2-0) makes his 10th start of the season for the Angels tonight. The 33-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career with the Dodgers last year – compiling a 15-5 record, a 2.57 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. He has yet to replicate last year’s magic, however, thanks to an ugly 4.81 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. Still, Anderson holds a better expected ERA than his actual ERA and is coming off one of his better starts of the season. He gave up just a single run in 6.0 innings against the Red Sox – lowering his May ERA to 3.68. Tonight he gets a tantalizing matchup with a White Sox team that ranks 22nd in runs and 30th in on-base percentage. Considering Anderson’s struggle with free passes this season, a date with a Chicago lineup that walks at the lowest rate in the league could pay dividends for Los Angeles’ chances of covering tonight.

Despite a cold spell this month, Mike Trout has begun to show signs of heating up again over the last week. He went 2/4 with a walk and an RBI in last night’s win – marking his third multi-hit performance in his last four games. Although he’s gone just 2/11 against probable starter Lucas Giolito, Trout’s track record and recent hot stretch should give LA backers confidence in them tonight.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Fourth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 29-27 (52%)

Over Record: 28-25-3 (53%)

The White Sox have turned things around after an atrocious start to the season. They went just 7-20 in April but have since bounced back to go 14-13 this month. Chicago was shooting up the standings in the AL Central before dropping 2/3 against Detroit. They proceeded to drop yesterday’s opener and now face an uphill battle to winning this crucial home series. However, the White Sox boast a lineup chock-full of talented hitters despite their inconsistency. Consequently, Chicago’s south siders need to wake up their bats early if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Righty Lucas Giolito (3-4) makes his 12th start of the season for the White Sox tonight. The 28-year-old has been much better than last year’s disastrous campaign but remains shaky. Although Giolito’s 3.98 ERA and 1.26 WHIP are solid, he is coming off one of his worst starts of the year. Against the lowly Tigers, Giolito allowed four runs on six hits in just 3.2 innings of work. He uncharacteristically struggled with walks in the loss – issuing seven free passes. That said, he had previously displayed strong control this year with one or fewer walks in six of 11 starts. Things don’t get any easier for him tonight, however, as the Angels boast a top-10 offense. For the season, LA ranks in the top 10 in runs, OBP, and home run rate. They have performed worse against righties – perhaps pointing towards a bounce-back start for Chicago’s No. 2 starter.

Despite putting up just four runs in yesterday’s loss, the White Sox must be pleased with the performance of Eloy Jimenez. Jimenez went 2/4 and homered in his second game back from a multi-week stint on the IL. While Chicago would like to see Luis Robert (1-16 in his last four games) heat up tonight, the resurgence of Jimenez and Andrew Vaughn (2/3 with a home run last night) gives them a strong chance to cover tonight.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Despite dropping yesterday’s opener, I like Lucas Giolito and the White Sox to bounce back tonight.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (+132)