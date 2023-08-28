We're back and set to bring you another prediction and pick for the final games of group play from the 2023 FIBA World Cup. We head over to Group A for this next matchup as Angola (1-1) takes on the Dominican Republic (2-0). Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Angola-Dominican Republic prediction and pick.

Angola comes into this game following an impressive 80-70 win over the Philippines in a game in which they were the moderate underdogs. They've put themselves in contention to advance and they'll have to fight the Dominican Republic to have a chance at the second spot in their group.

The Dominican Republic comes into this game following an impressive 87-82 win over Italy. They were slight underdogs in that game and took control of Group A by beating their closest rival. Guaranteeing themselves a spot in the next round, the Dominican Republic will look to stay perfect through the group stage.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Angola-Dominican Republic Odds

Angola: +11.5 (-104)

Dominican Republic: -11.5 (-122)

Over: 160.5 (-113)

Under: 160.5 (-113)

How to Watch Angola vs. Dominican Republic

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:00 a.m. ET/ 1:00 a.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Angola Will Cover The Spread

Angola has been a sneaky team this tournament and they shocked Philippines with a solid double-digit win. In that game, Angola was able to limit their turnover to just 12 and shot 29% from three. It helped that the Philippines couldn't hit their threes at all, but Angola was able to close the game out strong on the back of their defense. Look for them to come into this game with a lot of grit and hungry to advance to the next round.

Gerson Goncalves led the way with 17 points while Jilson Bango added 7 rebounds on his own. They were the more aggressive team on the glass last game and they're hoping it can translate into this one. Dominican Republic is an equally physical team, so look for there to be some tightly-contested battles in the paint.

Why Dominican Republic Will Cover The Spread

The Dominican Republic have been impressive thus far and they control their own destiny at the top of Group A. They've guaranteed themselves a spot in the next round and they have a great chance to stay undefeated here as double-digit favorites. Karl Anthony Towns was massive for them as he notched 24 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Andres Feliz added 24 points of his own and they ultimately out-worked Italy in the paint.

The Dominican Republic has seen success in this tournament by pounding the ball down low to their big men. They've been able to shoot 48% from the field in both of their games, but they've only won by a total differential of 11 points. They can't play down to their competition in this situation, so look for them to step on the gas early and try to get out to an early lead.

Final Angola-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game as Angola fights for their tournament lives. The Dominican Republic is the better team here and should be able to get the win with their mismatches down low. However, don't be surprised if Towns sees some rest in this one due to the nature of where they are in the standings. While the Dominican Republic will probably come away with the win, let's go with Angola to cover the spread as they fight hard to stay in the tournament.

Final Angola-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick: Angola +11.5 (-104)