Ubisoft has just announced that the Anno 1800 console version will be arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X, with its release date set on March 16, 2023.

For the first time in 25 years, an Anno game will be coming to consoles. The storied city-building strategy game has enjoyed moderate success over the years thanks to the great deal of strategy and balance players can enjoy building their colonies in past Anno games. However, the success of Anno 1800 – one that brought over 2.5 million players on board – made it the fastest selling game of the entire Anno franchise, justifying the release of a console version.

Anno 1800, which was first released in 2019 for PC, is currently in its fourth season. Its third and latest DLC, New World Rising, arrived back in December. Unlike its two predecessors, Anno 2070 and Anno 2205, the game went back to a historical setting which is mostly what it took to bring back lapsed fans into the fray. Anno 1800 has since won multiple awards, including the 2018 Best PC Game of the Year award and the 2020 Deutscher Computerspielpreis Best German Game award.

Anno 1800 also succeeded thanks to its innovations that made it fresher compared to the more recent releases of Anno as well as against other city-building competitors in the market. Anno 1800 featured a story campaign, a sandbox mode, and a multiplayer mode, while also introducing the blueprint mode, which allowed players to plan their cities before they commit to the building of their establishments, allowing for better city planning.

Over the course of its four seasons, Anno 1800 has received 12 DLCs as well as 11 content packs. The Anno 1800 console version for both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 will come in both The Standard version which includes the base game and the biggest game updates, as well as the Deluxe version, which will contain the three cosmetic packs ‘The Pedestrian Zone,’ ‘The Amusements Pack,’ and ‘Vibrant Cities.’ DLCs and other content packs appear to be sold separately.