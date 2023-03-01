Anno 1800 Console Edition is coming soon in March, and the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions will be available for free for a weekend alongside the original PC version.

Anno 1800 is coming out on March 16, arriving on both the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Currently available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, Anno 1800 Console Edition will include the base game and the biggest game updates. However, it’s worth noting that it will not contain all of the DLCs and Season Passes. A Deluxe version will be available that will include three cosmetic packs. The standard edition will cost $40 and the deluxe version will be sold at $50. Pre-ordering either version will give players access to the imperial and the console founder packs, containing extra cosmetic bonuses, along with the digital artbook and soundtrack, which you can otherwise purchase separately for $5.

Anno 1800 Console Edition Launch Free Week Celebration

On top of the release of the game, players who have not tried out Anno 1800 yet will have a chance to sample the game for a week. When the console edition launches on March 16, Ubisoft will hold a Free Play Week for Anno 1800 on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as on PC through Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store. The Free Play Week will be from March 16-23, 2023. Progress in the game will be carried over from the Free Play Week to the base game if the player decides to purchase the game afterward. Players should take note, though, that if they want to play with their friends, cross-platform is not supported in Anno 1800. Cross-progression is also supported, but only between Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Take note of these when deciding which version of the game you should be purchasing for yourself, as your friends who have been playing Anno 1800 may have been playing the game on PC instead of this new Console Edition.