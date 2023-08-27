The 2023 FIBA World Cup is well underway now, and two of the biggest stars representing their respective countries at the tournament are Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Edwards has emerged as the leader of a talented USA squad, while Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly leading the way for Canada amid their hot start to the action.

Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the best young players in the game, and they have a great opportunity to show their skills on a worldwide level at the World Cup. But who would you rather build a team around if you had the choice? If you ask Channing Frye, he's rolling with Edwards every single time, with his bold take surely catching Gilgeous-Alexander's attention.

AnT 10/10 times and I love Shai. ANT Is that dude. #lateNightWineTweet https://t.co/QgVusv0IH8 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) August 27, 2023

This is a pretty bold take from Frye. While Edwards has looked solid with Team USA, you cannot forget about how impressive SGA was with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season (31.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.8 RPG, 51 FG%), and he looks set to lead OKC to new heights in the 2023-24 campaign. Edwards put together his first All-Star campaign last year (as did Gilgeous-Alexander), but his numbers from last season don't come close to SGA's (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG, 45.9 FG%).

Edwards is three years younger than Gilgeous-Alexander, so he has time to put together the breakout campaign that SGA just did, but as of right now, it looks like the Thunder are in a better spot than the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards has time on his side, but it's tough to bet against Gilgeous-Alexander based on what we just saw in the previous NBA campaign.