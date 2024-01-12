Kevin Hart reveals why he won't host the Oscars ever again, just after withdrawing from 2019 Oscars and amid JoKoy's Golden Globes backlash.

With Jo Koy bombing the Golden Globes with his ‘Barbie' and Taylor Swift jokes, comedians are starting to get wary of award shows. Adding up to this list is Kevin Hart. According to Variety, Hart was firm on not taking on the role of Oscars host again.

In his revelation, he cited the challenging nature of awards shows for comedians. The comedian, originally set to host the 2019 Oscars, withdrew. This is after controversy surrounding past anti-gay tweets and comments from his stand-up routines a decade ago resurfaced.

“Those gigs aren’t good gigs for comics. It’s no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren’t comedy-friendly environments anymore.” Kevin Hart, instead of Oscars, expressed a preference for collaborative hosting formats. Where various personalities handle different segments of the show.

Acknowledging fellow comics who navigated successful hosting gigs, including Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais, Hart praised those who cracked the hosting code early on. He highlighted the challenges of performing in rooms that have evolved from being conducive to comedy. “It’s too much pressure on the idea of a comic and what’s jokes and not jokes. So, it’s tough.”

Despite his familiarity with the industry and various hosting experiences, Kevin Hart maintained that awards shows like Oscars have changed. And it's becoming less favorable to stand-up comedy.

The comedian, now starring in the Netflix film “Lift,” underscored the difficulty for comics who lack industry connections to thrive in the current awards show environment.