Anthony Anderson delivers as host of Emmy Awards.

The Emmys are on the way. Host Anthony Anderson opened up the event with several musical numbers. And it featured his mama.

It started with him acting like Mr. Rogers. Anderson removed his coat and wore a jacket, welcoming the audience to The Emmys. The familiar theme song from the popular PBS series was playing.

Anthony Anderson delivers on opening monologue at Emmy Awards

From there, the comedian talked about all he learned from his mother and the shows he watched growing up. Then he hopped on a piano and broke out into songs. Even a choir came out to join.

Songs he performed were from Good Times, The Facts of Life, and Phil Collins In The Air Tonight. Even Travis Barker joined him on the drums for the last number.

The black-ish actor then talked to the winners about how they should handle their speeches on stage. “I'd like you all to keep those speeches tight,” he said.

Anderson then focused on his mom, who was in the audience, to clarify his statement.

“Normally, on awards shows, we do play off the music, which everyone tends to ignore. This year, I've got something nobody can ignore. My Mama,” he said. “Tonight, my mama, she is going to be the Emmys playoff mama. When you see her coming, just thank Jesus and your family and wrap it up.”

In a hilarious moment, he mentioned wanting to go to the after-party. She tells him to “Get to the chase.”

The host introduces the first actress, Christina Applegate, to announce the Best Supporting Actress award. Applegate tears up a bit for the warm welcome she received on stage as she walked out with a crutch.

Reviews of his hosting duties are pretty positive. “Lol, Anthony Anderson is a great host!!” says one poster.

“Omg he really does have his mom there,” someone else wrote.

“This opening of the #Emmys is kind of dope,” says another.

So far, the host is off to a great start compared to Jo Koy's opening at The Golden Globes, which fell flat. We'll see if Anthony Anderson can keep the momentum going for the next three hours.