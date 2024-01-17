You wish you could take your mama to work.

Emmy host Anthony Anderson brought his mom along to work at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday. However, she wasn't just his guest; she had an important job, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Black-ish (and Grown-ish) star announced last week that his mom, Doris Bowman, would be attending TV's biggest night with him. He and the producers decided to find ways to “incorporate her.”

That they did. Instead of the awardees being played off with ubiquitous music, Bowman would let them know when they're going over their time. She did such a good job that the Emmy broadcast ended at exactly the time it was supposed to.

Anthony Anderson's mom: Emmy timekeeper

When Jennifer Coolidge, who was onstage receiving her Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus, it was the first time Bowman had to this particular job. She put up a cardboard sign. On it was a clock drawing and a red X to let Coolidge know her speech time was up.

“Baby. Baby. Time,” Bowman said to her.

During John Oliver's turn as he accepted Last Week Tonight with John Oliver's win for Best Scripted Variety series, he purposely ran out the clock just so Mama Doris could tell him to leave the stage.

“I am not leaving without getting played off by Anthony Anderson's mom,” he began.

Oliver then started to reading off the names of the Liverpool Football Team. He got to three names before he thought she wasn't there and said that he might be able to get through the whole team.

But then a voice from the audience called out, “Baby!”

And that's all she needed to say. Oliver then thanked Jesus and his family, referencing Anderson' opening monologue as he explained how the “play-off mama” instead of music works.

“If you see my mama, just thank Jesus and your family, and wrap it up,” the Emmy host said.

“I don't want anyone to get disrespectful with my mama, because she is from the West Side of Chicago,” he continued.

For The Bear cast, on stage as they accepted the statuette for Best Comedy Series, Bowman had a colorful sign with the words, “Wrap it up now. Love, Mama.” She showed it to the cast, reminding them of the time allotment.

During Anderson's monologue, he said that because everyone has a tendency to ignore the music to tell people to wrap up their speeches during awards show, he brought something they couldn't ignore: his mom. He told THR that he and the producers wanted to be able to have fun with his mother doing the play off without offending anyone.

Every awards show should have a Doris Bowman

Anderson said to People exclusively, “We know people have points to make, thank-yous to make and mission statements to make during an acceptance speech.”

“We have to be courteous to all the other nominees and actors who may be winning that night and courteous to the audience members who are watching at home,” he added, referring to the balancing act of letting the winners have their say and still finish the broadcast on time.

When he spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Anderson said he had one more job for his mom: going on a date with the actor who wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

“So, Ted Lasso, watch your ass. All right, Jason Sudeikis. I'm not gonna call you dadd. But seems like you might be on a date with my mama that night,” he said, calling out last year's winner.

But it wasn't meant to be. However, Anderson may end up not calling Jeremy Allen White daddy instead.

See the full list of winners here.