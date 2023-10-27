Anthony Davis is the center for the Los Angeles Lakers. The New Orleans Hornets chose Davis with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

He was the SEC Player of the Year in his only season at Kentucky and led the team to the Final Four. Kentucky went on to win their eighth national championship, and Davis was the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

After struggling in his initial season with New Orleans, Davis made it to eight-straight All-Star games and is a four-time All-NBA and All-Defensive team, which has helped Davis amass a net worth of $160 million. On the NBA's 75th anniversary, Davis was a member of the 75th anniversary team. He won his first NBA championship alongside Lebron James in the 2020 NBA playoff bubble.

Before the deal with the Lakers, Davis met the love of his life in 2017. Anthony Davis' wife is Marlen Davis.

Who is Marlen Davis?

Marlen and Anthony have been together since the start of 2017 and tied the knot in 2021. The relationship was made public with the birth of their first child in November 2017.

The two prefer to keep a private life, which is easier to do when you live in a $31 million secluded mansion. But Marlen is a big part of Anthony's life. Let's look at Marlen Davis outside of her relationship with Anthony Davis.

Marlen Davis' background

Marlen Davis is a private person and is only in a few of Davis' Instagram photos, with most of the athlete's posts focusing on his basketball career. Marlen's Instagram page is set to private, and there isn't much information publicly available about her.

Her Instagram bio has a Dominican Republic flag and “God Above All.” She also has the initials of her three children and Anthony, “NAD, JAD, KAD, AMD.”

On Nov. 1, 2017, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Nala. She has been seen sitting with Davis at postgame press conferences and as his date for the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere.

They have been more private about their two sons. The only known thing is that they had a son on the way in June 2021.

Also, Davis said in an interview in September 2022 that he had a third child on the way, a “little boy.” “A girl and two boys now, so I got a team,” he added. “I'm outnumbered now. We're outnumbered now. Amazing, kids are a blessing, so I'm happy to have three of them.”

Anthony Davis, Marlen Davis' relationship

Congratulations to Anthony and Marlen! pic.twitter.com/If8fREoDvJ — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 19, 2021

The couple made a rare public appearance in 2020 at a Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. The couple had their star-studded wedding at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California. Some guests at the party included Lebron James, Adele, and Rich Paul.

“The greatest luxury in life is family. I think no matter what you go through, your family is always going to be there,” Davis told Haute Living in 2019. “You can get into it with them — argue with, complain, go through a low point in your life, have something great or something bad going on — they're always going to be there.”

“That's why I'm big on family. No matter what I do or what I have, I know my family's not going to change; they're always going to be there for me. Even when we fuss and fight, I know I can always count on them,” he shared.

Marlen and Nala appeared in a video when the Lakers received their 2020 NBA Championship rings, congratulating him on his first.

“Nala and I are extremely happy and proud to present you tonight with your first ring. We are so proud of you,” she shared with their daughter sitting on her lap in front of a festive Christmas tree. “We love you.”

Marlen tries to stay away from the public spotlight. She doesn't make many appearances and has all of her social media accounts private. Anthony even has his social accounts deactivated and private. Nevertheless, this is all we know so far about Anthony Davis' wife Marlen Davis.