It was a momentous day in the life and career of Minnesota Timberwolves‘ star Anthony Edwards yesterday as he spent all day with Adidas Basketball in his hometown of Atlanta receiving honors and giving back to the community. He also had a special surprise as he wrapped his basketball camp, unveiling the first edition of his future signature line with Adidas. Check out our Sneaker news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

A mural of Edwards was recently unveiled in his hometown in Georgia and the city of Atlanta announced August 5th to officially be “Anthony Edwards Day” for all of his work with the youth in the communities of Georgia and Minnesota.

Atlanta has officially proclaimed August 5th as Anthony Edwards Day 👏 pic.twitter.com/HF2Fw3xnF1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2023

Shortly after receiving his honors, Edwards headed to the court to oversee his basketball camp for kids in Atlanta. Campers were given the opportunity to hang out with Ant and the Adidas team, along with receiving gifts and getting to play basketball all day. As a grand finale, Edwards pulled out his newest signature sneakers, the Adidas AE 1.

Detailed look at Anthony Edwards’ debut signature shoe, the adidas AE 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/kcZdWp9H4W — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 23, 2023

The Adidas AE 1 features a similar structure to many of the other shoes in their basketball collection, namely the James Harden line. The shoes feature a TPU overlay through the upper and has a netted perforation pattern for a futuristic look and breathability. The inner upper is a knit sockliner made to mold perfectly to the wearer's foot and the shoes feature Adidas BOOST cushioning technology for maximum support. Head over to Sneaker News for detailed images.

The AE 1 will initially come in three, Peach State-inspired colorways. The heel of the shoes features a contrasting Adidas logo and Edwards' personal moniker in seen on the top of the tongue. These are going to look great on-court in the upcoming NBA season and it'll be fun to see Anthony Edwards continue to elevate as a player.

While no official release has been announced, expect these to drop in time for the holiday season. What do you think of these, will you be grabbing the new Adidas AE line?