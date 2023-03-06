Once upon a time, the old Arco Arena was one of the most feared arenas in the NBA to play in for opposing teams. The raucous crowd was famous for forcing former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson to don ear plugs while he was on the bench. It hasn’t been the same since the demise of those early 2000’s Kings teams and they’ve since moved to the Golden 1 Center. But this season has seen a resurgence of the Kings as they’ve been one of the best teams in the Western Conference. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves came into the Kings arena and got a big win. After the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards evoked memories of the past with his admission via Cameron Salerno of 247sports.

Here’s me asking Anthony Edwards why he loves playing in Sacramento. 📹: @TonyRayHarvey pic.twitter.com/ydbS1bW7i6 — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) March 5, 2023

“It’s even more fun now cause they’re winning,” Edwards said. “The fans, it was packed tonight, it’s even more fun. I love SAC, it’s like my favorite arena.”

In the Timberwolves win against the Kings on Sunday, Anthony Edwards finished with 27 points, four rebounds and eight assists. This season, Edwards has been averaging a career-high 24.6 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals with shooting splits of 45.8 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from the three-point line and 77.3 percent from the free-throw line. Edwards recently made his first All-Star appearance.

Edwards and the Timberwolves are currently battling for playoff positioning. They are 34-32 and in 7th place in the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, the Kings are poised to end the league’s longest active streak of consecutive seasons missing the playoffs.