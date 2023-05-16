It’s fair to say Twitter is divided on Francis Ngannou and his latest move.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the former UFC heavyweight champion had signed a blockbuster deal with PFL. He will not only get paid an extremely lucrative figure when he makes his debut in 2024, but also receive a number of perks such as being able to box.

The full perks include the following:

Ngannou fighting exclusively in MMA for the PFL’s PPV Super Fight division beginning in 2024

Ngannou will sit on the PFL’s Global Advisory Board to represent the interest of active fighters

Ngannou will be an equity owner and chairman for PFL Africa

This is only a 2-3 fight deal

A guaranteed “high 7-figure” purse for each fight

A split of the event’s net profits

A signing bonus or salary to serve as a PFL brand ambassador

The right for Ngannou to have his own sponsors in the cage

Non-exclusive rights with regard to boxing

No champions clause or other extensions

A minimum salary that could be as high as $1 million for his opponents

Of course, leading up to the move, many on Twitter criticized Francis Ngannou for departing the UFC and turning down what Dana White claimed to be the most lucrative contract for a UFC heavyweight.

The fact that Bare Knuckle FC and ONE Championship seemingly turned him down didn’t help matters or the perception of things either. However, it’s now very clear that Ngannou didn’t “fumble the bag” and got exactly what he was looking for.

So how is Twitter reacting right now?

There’s a mixed reaction as many are praising “The Predator” for standing up for his beliefs and ultimately getting rewarded. Others feel he’s ruined his legacy by joining an inferior promotion and was only in it for the money.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Not for the legacy he’s just about the money, sad. — 5%ShadyCuler02 (@RubShady_LP) May 16, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Remember when everyone was saying Ngannou fumbled the bag…. pic.twitter.com/6pkbIgowl8 — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) May 16, 2023

A real chance to build a legacy in the future of MMA with the leadership roles outside the cage, very interested to see what happens going forward 🔥🔥🔥 — Pokatok Sports Festival (@Pokatok_Fest) May 16, 2023

We just want that fight with Jon Jones mannnn — Prabh Sandhu (@PrabhhSandhu) May 16, 2023

Hopefully he leads new era for all mma fighters — Normzy 🍁 (@ncwvanq) May 16, 2023

goodluck to him! still think bones would finish him in under 2 rounds though — Fresh Hotel (@FreshHotelEU) May 16, 2023

Good let him stay there. He's hard to deal with anyway. Everybody already forgot this dude wanted a chair in the executive board of ONE lol. Did he end up getting a boxing fight with Tyson which was his purpose for leaving the UFC in the 1st place?? He didn't, did he? — _senorita_joann (@_senorita_joann) May 16, 2023

Dana whites biggest fumble of all time — Jets are back* (@Gambling__G) May 16, 2023

Lame — Jason Holtzman (@JasonHoltzman71) May 16, 2023