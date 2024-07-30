Captain America star Anthony Mackie is proud to have Harrison Ford in Brave New World and continued his beef with Tom Holland over it.

While at San Diego Comic-Con, Mackie poked some fun at Holland, via Max Tatt on X (formerly Twitter). He excitedly pranced around the stage with Ford.

“That's Harrison Ford!” Mackie exclaimed. “Tell Tom Holland I got f**king Harrison Ford!”

For years, Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland have had “beef.” At least Mackie can now say he has his own Marvel movie, as he will lead Captain America: Brave New World in 2025. The two will likely meet on screen again in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Who is Harrison Ford playing in Captain America: Brave New World?

In Captain America: Brave New World, Harrison Ford will play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. He takes over the role from the late William Hurt. From 2008-21, Hurt portrayed Ross in the MCU.

His last appearance came in Black Widow. After first appearing in The Incredible Hulk, Hurt would reprise the role nearly eight years later in Captain America: Civil War. He would again return in Avengers movies Infinity War and Endgame.

After Hurt passed away in March 2022, Marvel had to recast the role. They landed on Ford, who is known for his roles in franchise movies such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones. He just ended his tenure in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023.

Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland's Marvel careers?

Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland play two of Marvel's biggest characters: Captain America and Spider-Man. The former made his MCU debut in The Winter Soldier in 2014. The latter first appeared in the sequel, Civil War, in 2016.

He would lead his own Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in 2022 with Sebastian Stan. This series depicted Sam Wilson's struggle to earn the Captain America mantle after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave it to him in Endgame.

Brave New World is Mackie's first full adventure as Captain America. He will star in the MCU movie along with Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, Liv Tyler, and Ford.

Holland, meanwhile, has already led a trilogy of Spider-Man movies. The latest, No Way Home, nearly made $2 billion worldwide at the box office.

After being introduced in Civil War, Holland had pivotal roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He worked closely with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and had memorable moments in both movies.

Outside of Marvel, Mackie is best known for his roles in 8 Mile, The Hurt Locker, Real Steel, and Detroit. His other recent movies include The Hate U Give and The Woman in the Window. Coming up, Mackie will star in the Russo brothers' The Electric State.

Holland is best known for playing Spider-Man, but the actor has also starred in The Lost City of Z, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, and Cherry. He also starred in Chaos Walking and Uncharted. The latter movie is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise.

On the small screen, Holland recently led The Crowded Room for Apple TV+. He starred and executive produced the series.