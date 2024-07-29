During an appearance at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Harrison Ford revealed why he's joining Marvel in Captain America: Brave New World. The actor previously led the Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Blade Runner franchises.

When brought on stage, Ford seemed grateful to be a part of the MCU. He first introduced himself as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross to a thunderous (pun intended) response, a role he takes over from the late William Hurt.

“I am delighted, I am proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe,” Ford said. “I have been watching fantastic actors — some of which are here tonight — have a really good time working the Marvel Universe. And I wanted a piece of the action.

He then claimed to be “proud” of Captain America: Brave New World, which he says turned out “fantastic.” This will mark his official MCU debut.

Ford was just one part of Marvel's blockbuster SDCC. The likes of Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avengers: Doomsday, and Secret Wars were all discussed. The biggest announcement was that Robert Downey Jr, fresh off an Oscar win for Oppenheimer, will return as Doctor Doom.

What Marvel role is Harrison Ford playing?

As noted, Ford will be taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross beginning in Captain America: Brave New World. The late William Hurt began playing the part in the second MCU movie, The Incredible Hulk.

Hurt continued appearing in various Marvel movies, particularly the Captain America series. He appeared in Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame.

His last MCU appearance came in 2021's Black Widow. He starred in it alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour.

The first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World gave the first official glimpse of Harrison Ford as Ross. It appears that he will turn into the Red Hulk by the end of it.

Brave New World is Anthony Mackie's first proper adventure as Captain America. Julius Onah will direct the movie based on a script from Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton. It will kick off the MCU's 2025 slate and be released on February 14, 2025.

Harrison Ford movies

Harrison Ford is best known for his work in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. He played Han Solo and Indiana Jones in the two franchises, respectively.

His other notable credits include Apocalypse Now, Witness, Regarding Henry, The Fugitive, Air Force One, and Six Days, Seven Nights.

After almost two decades, Ford returned to the Indiana Jones franchise with the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He would play the role one last time in 2023's Dial of Destiny. It served as Ford's final adventure with the fedora and whip. Dial of Destiny was a box office bomb, though, grossing just $384 million worldwide.

Throughout the 2010s, Ford has continued acting. His credits include Cowboys and Aliens, 42, Ender's Game, Blade Runner 2049, and The Call of the Wild.

In 2015, Ford returned to Star Wars. He starred in The Force Awakens before his character was killed off. Ford did subsequently appear in The Rise of Skywalker, though.