Cristiano Ronaldo is soon to be a married man!

The soccer icon proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, after eight years of dating. Rodriguez announced the engagement on social media with a photo of her hand and its latest accessory — a massive oval-shaped diamond ring.

“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” Rodriguez wrote in a translated caption.

The couple, who began dating in 2016, share five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, and daughter Bella, 3 (the couple announced in 2022 that Bella's newborn twin brother Ángel died in April 2022). The soccer icon is also the father to a 15-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., whom he welcomed from a previous relationship.

In the 2022 Netflix documentary, I Am Georgina, the couple spoke about the early moments of their dating.

“I remember once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy,” she shared in the show's translated subtitles. “They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it.”

Ronaldo added: “It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. … We would go home, and there we would go into our own world.”

Ronaldo also shared how the relationship was a surprise as they met when Rodriguez was a sales associate at Gucci in Madrid.

“I didn't expect it, honestly,” Ronaldo shared. “But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life.”

The couple has been through heartbreak in their relationship when they announced the death of their son, Angel, in 2022.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo wrote. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” he concluded the post, signed by him and Rodríguez.

In the documentary, Ronaldo supported her and told her to start living again. “Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong.”

Despite tragedy, the couple is stronger than ever and are looking to their future.

“I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side,” she said on the Netflix show, “and now I have him.”