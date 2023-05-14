Anthony Volpe has continued to make quite an impact for the New York Yankees on the base paths.

Volpe played an instrumental role in the Yankees’ five-run sixth inning in their 9-8 comeback win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. The rookie shortstop reached base on a bunt single to open up the inning and later stole both second base and third base. He then trimmed the Rays’ lead in the divisional matchup down to a mere one run after he scored on a wild pitch from Rays reliever Ryan Thompson.

Volpe is now 13-for-13 on stolen base attempts this season. He currently ranks fifth in the majors in stolen bases.

As noted by the Yankees’ official Twitter account, Volpe became the first player in team history to steal his first 13 career bases without being caught. Volpe moved past Joe DiMaggio on this leaderboard.

Over the 1936-1938 seasons, DiMaggio succeeded on each of his first 12 stolen base attempts before he was tagged out on his 13th such try.

While Volpe has had a fair share of struggles in reaching base on a regular basis this season, he has at the least managed to add another dimension to the Yankees offense on the base paths.

The Yankees will look to pick up a much-needed home series win over the Rays on Sunday. The reigning AL East champions currently sit in fourth place in the division with a 23-18 record.