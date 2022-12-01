Published December 1, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly about to be arrested for domestic violence stemming from an incident on November 28th.

And as we speak, Tampa police are trying to arrest AB but he’s locked himself in his South Tampa home in a wild standoff with officers, per a report from The Daily Mail. However, conflicting reports say while the police are looking to arrest him, there was no active standoff. Via Sam Brock:

Tampa PD– there have been multiple 'attempts to take Antonio Brown into custody' but there is *not an ongoing standoff.* Police say he's "not communicating," not sure if he's even in home at this point, but do not want to risk officer safety over misdemeanor charge @NBCNews — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) December 1, 2022

Sounds like Brown, doesn’t it? The victim is reportedly his ex-fiancee and the mother of his four children.

Police released this statement on the matter earlier on Thursday:

“On November 28, 2022, at approximately 1:30pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at a home in South Tampa,’ according to the Tampa police statement. ‘At some point later on, the argument turned physical, after the suspect threw a shoe at the victim. The suspect also attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home.”

“The suspect, Antonio Brown, 34, is wanted for battery. There is a court-authorized warrant for his arrest.”

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail,’ read police report. ‘The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

Antonio Brown reportedly threatened to shoot the woman if she entered the house. This isn’t the first time AB has gotten in an altercation with his ex, either. An incident happened back in 2020, too. This is just another example of how far off the deep end Brown is. From flashing people in hotel pools to threatening his ex, the man needs help. Perhaps getting arrested will be a wake-up call.