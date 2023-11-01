In a shocking turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels on Tuesday. The Raiders gave McDaniels the pink slip after their 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Consequently, the Raiders made former linebackers coach Antonio Pierce their interim head coach, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Sources; Raiders are planning to name LB coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/ABVVZSCsV8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2023

Josh McDaniels wasn't the only casualty on Tuesday. Las Vegas also dismissed general manager Dave Ziegler after their 3-5 start to the season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis issued a statement following the firings of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, per ESPN.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” Mark Davis said.

Josh McDaniels signed a six-year deal to coach the Raiders in January 2022. Las Vegas is obliged to pay him his remaining salary, which is worth more than four years.

The Raiders won nine of 25 games with McDaniels calling the shots. They missed the playoffs for the 19th time in the past 21 years since they reached Super Bowl XXXVII.

Antonio Pierce will coach his first game for Las Vegas when they take on his former team, the New York Giants, in Week 9. Pierce earned a Super Bowl ring with the Giants following the 2007 NFL season.

The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is officially over. Can Antonio Pierce revitalize a struggling Raiders team? Stay tuned.