App State looks to become bowl-eligible as they face Georgia Southern. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an App State-Georgia Southern prediction and pick.

App State-Georgia Southern Last Game – Matchup History

App State comes into the game sitting at 5-5 on the year with a 3-4 conference record. They have won three of their last four games overall, and last time out, App State faced James Madison. In that game, they played great and took the 34-20 victory in the game. Georgia Southern is 7-4 on the year, while sitting 5-2 in conference play. They are just 2-2 in their last four games overall. Last time out, they beat Coastal Carolina 26-6.

Overall Series: This will be the 39th meeting between these two schools overall. App State leads the series 21-16-1. App State has won three of their last four games and won last year in Boone. They took that game 55-27.

Here are the App State-Georgia Southern College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: App State-Georgia Southerns Odds

App State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Georgia Southern: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch App State vs. Georgia Southern

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Aguilar has led the way for the App State offense. He has completed 199 of 355 passes for 2,712 yards this year. He has 21 touchdown passes this year while throwing 12 interceptions and being sacked 15 times this year. Further, he has run for 193 yards with two touchdowns this year.

Kaedin Robinson has led the receiving game this year. He has 53 receptions for 840 yards on the year with two touchdowns. Christian Horn has also been solid as well. He has 18 receptions for 336 yards and a score. Makai Jackson comes in playing well. He has 38 receptions for 588 yards and four touchdowns. Finally, Dalton Stroman has scored five times, while tight end Eli Watson has scored four. In the running game, Ahmani Marshall leads the way. He has run for 586 yards and six touchdowns. Further, Kanye Roberts has 332 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Anderson Castle has 223 yards and a score as well.

App State is 119th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 11th in opponent yards per game. They are 82nd against the run while they are 73rd against the pass. Brendan Harrington has led the way, leading the team with 60 tackles, with a pass breakup and fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Jordan Favors has four pass breaks ups and an interception.

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Southern has been led this year by JC French. He has completed 233 of 358 passes on the year for 2,453 yards. Further, he has thrown 15 touchdown passes, while having seven interceptions on the year. French has been sacked 21 times but has also run for a total of 153 yards while scoring once on the ground. The run game for Georgia Southern has not been great this year. Jalen White has 130 carries this year, but for 530 yards, plus he has ten scores. OJ Arnold has 58 carries for 307 yards and three scores.

In the receiving game, Dalen Cobb has been solid. He comes into the game with 49 receptions for 544 yards and four touchdowns. Further, Derwin Burgess Jr. has shown to be a big play threat. He has just 49 receptions this year but for 584 yards. He also has brought in a 48-yard reception and has three scores this year. Josh Dallas has also been solid this year. He has 37 receptions for 515 yards and has scored four times this year.

Georgia Southern is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 120th in the nation in opponent yards per game. Meanwhile, they are 106th in the nation in opponent rushing yards while sitting 123rd against the pass. Marques Watson-Trent has led the team in tackles, with 97 this year, while he has forced four fumbles and has 1.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Tracy Hill Jr has two passes defended and an interception. He returned that interception for a touchdown. Further, Marc Stampley II has two sacks, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions on the year.

Final App State-Georiga Southern Prediction & Pick

App State is just 4-6 against the spread this year but has covered in two of the last three. Further, they have won their last two games as an underdog. Georgia Southern is 7-4 against the spread this year, and 5-2 in conference play this year. Turnovers will be the difference in this one. App State is 125th in the nation in turnover margin this year. Georgia Southern is 65th in the nation in turnover margin this year. Take Georgia Southern.

Final App State-Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick: Georgia Southern -2.5 (-110)