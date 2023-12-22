Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is here, and the DCEU goes out with one last MCU reference.

Aquaman 2, aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is here. How does the DCEU end? And what is its final MCU reference?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ending explained

Warning: Spoilers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ahead

At the beginning of Aquaman 2, Arthur (Jason Momoa) has taken on the role of King of Atlantis. However, he is bored by this life. He recently had a baby boy with Mera (Amber Heard), and would rather be spending time raising him than attending council meetings.

When the threat of David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) arises, Arthur is left with no choice but to enlist the help of his imprisoned brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Late in the film, Kane finds the titular Lost Kingdom. After a bit of a battle with Arthur, the Black Trident finds its way into Orm's hands. After proving himself trustworthy, which Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) rewards him with a gun for, there is a conflict as the trident briefly possess him.

Upon Arthur also grabbing it, the ghost begins antagonizing both, giving them reasons to take it. Arthur eventually wins the tussle, and throws it at the ghost Kordax (Pilou Asbæk), who has been imprisoned in the Lost Kingdom. That doesn't work but upon throwing his gold trident, Arthur defeats him.

Like father, like son

Meanwhile, Kane has been stripped of his power. He's now a mortal human, and as the ground cracks, he is hanging off a ledge. Arthur extends his hand, unlike what he did for Kane's father, but he rejects and falls into the abyss.

The brothers make it out and meet Mera and Nereus on an iceberg. Arthur and Mera's baby is safe, and the former awards his brother his freedom. It comes with a caveat, though, Arthur tells Orm, who now allows him to call him “brother,” to be ready if he ever calls for advice.

Orm tells him to go with his gut, as it's usually right. And he heads back into the sea (we later learn that he does make it to land). Unfortunately, it's unlikely we'll ever see Arthur and Orm team up again, as James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU regime will be implemented now that Aquaman 2 is out.

One last MCU reference

Just as Wakanda did, Atlantis decides to reveal itself to the world. Early in Aquaman 2, the council is against this idea. But after the events of the film, their perspective has changed.

They set up a meeting with the UN, and a ship rises from the sea near New York City. As Arthur speaks to the crowd, he ends the DCEU with one last reference to the MCU, their biggest rival.

“I am Aquaman,” he says as the film cuts to credits.

And just like that, the DCEU comes to a close. The first Aquaman film made over one billion dollars at the box office. We'll see if the second film fares as well.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22.