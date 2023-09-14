With “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” on the horizon, questions have swirled around the character of Mera, played by Amber Heard, Variety reports. After her highly publicized legal battles with Johnny Depp, it remained uncertain if Heard would reprise her role as the Atlantean princess.

Amber Heard herself mentioned during court proceedings in May 2022 that her part in the sequel had been “pared down,” adding to the speculation. However, director James Wan has now shed light on the situation, emphasizing that “Aquaman 2” was never intended to revolve around Mera and Aquaman to the same extent as the first film.

Wan explained, “I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first ‘Aquaman' was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

This clarification indicates that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will prioritize Aquaman's relationship with his villainous half-brother, Orm (played by Patrick Wilson), rather than his connection with Mera.

As for the possibility of a third “Aquaman” movie, James Wan confirmed that the sequel would set up certain elements for future storytelling. However, he emphasized that he currently has no plans or stories in mind for “Aquaman 3.” Whether he would return to direct a third installment remains uncertain, as the director expressed a desire to take a long break after dedicating a significant portion of his life to the franchise.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 20, 2023, under Warner Bros.