Published November 16, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 5 min read

New changes are coming to ARAM in 2023, from small things like stat adjustments to big things like map changes and Hexgates.

ARAM Changes 2023

According to the preview blog post by Lilu “Riot Riru” Cabreros and Modes Design Lead Daniel “Riot Maxw3ll” Emmons, all of these changes will become permanent to Howling Abyss. It encompasses several categories, and most of the changes can be expected to go live on Patch 12.23.

The changes are quite lengthy, here’s a more digestible version of the map changes in video form, courtesy of content creator Vandiril.

Updated Balancing

Riot Maxw3ll began by saying that it has been some time since they focused on the support that they gave the ARAM game mode, and how they’re introducing new balance adjustments to improve the quality of the ARAM games, as well as to make it easier for some champions to be tweaked.

Roster-Wide Changes

Omnivamp and Lifesteal against minions will be reduced by 50%.

Changing the long-range damage modifier: Currently damage dealt by champions over 1000 units away is reduced by 15%. We are further reducing the damage based on additional distance. The reduction will now scale up between 15-30% based on being 1000-2000 distance away. This will more heavily nerf some of those SUUUUPER long range abilities that are too repeatable. As a reminder, this damage reduction does not affect Ultimate Abilities.

Bonus Magic Resist for Melee Champions will be increased from 10 to 15.

Maxw3ll continued by saying that these are targeted at making playing against some champions less frustrating. “ADCs will now no longer have an easy path to healing back to full from a wave clear, and the super long poke of your resident AP Kai’Sa will be blunted a little bit,” he said.

Champion-Specific Balance Updates

Currently, champions in ARAM have been mainly balanced by specific stat modifiers, such as certain champions dealing and/or receiving more or less damage. “Not all of our ARAM problem children are adequately balanced by these,” said Riot Maxw3ll. These balancing tools are being expanded to have more “nuance.” The changes are shipping one patch early, in patch 12.22.

Resource Regeneration – Targeted at energy-using champions, the management of Energy is intended to be used for quick engages and escapes, but in ARAM the fight never stops. In order to make these characters’ patterns a little more accessible and friendly to teamfighting, we’re adding the following: The following Champions will be gaining 20% bonus Energy Regen on ARAM: Akali, Kennen, Lee Sin, and Zed.

Targeted at energy-using champions, the management of Energy is intended to be used for quick engages and escapes, but in ARAM the fight never stops. In order to make these characters’ patterns a little more accessible and friendly to teamfighting, we’re adding the following: Tenacity – ARAM is a bad time if you die to a single CC spell. We’ll be giving some of our squishier melee characters bonus Tenacity so that they can shrug off CC a little quicker. The following champions will gain 20% Tenacity on ARAM: Akali, Ekko, Elise, Evelynn, Fizz, Kassadin, Katarina, Kayn, Kha’Zix, LeBlanc, Pyke, Qiyana, Rek’Sai, Rengar, Talon, and Zed.

– ARAM is a bad time if you die to a single CC spell. We’ll be giving some of our squishier melee characters bonus Tenacity so that they can shrug off CC a little quicker. Ability Haste – Only one entry this time, for our favorite arrow-spamming Freljordian, Ashe. Her ability to build Imperial Mandate and simply spam Volley to slow a whole team has meant that she hasn’t reacted much when we nerf her damage. We’re nerfing her Ability Haste specifically to reduce how often she can cast her team-wide slow and mark spell. Ashe will receive -20 Ability Haste in ARAM.

– Only one entry this time, for our favorite arrow-spamming Freljordian, Ashe. Her ability to build Imperial Mandate and simply spam Volley to slow a whole team has meant that she hasn’t reacted much when we nerf her damage. We’re nerfing her Ability Haste specifically to reduce how often she can cast her team-wide slow and mark spell.

Howling Abyss Updates

Hexgates on Ice

Nobody likes doing the walk of shame from your fountain to the action. To fix this, Howling Abyss is getting some Hexgates to get you grouped up quicker.

The gates will be present as soon as the game starts and will lead from Nexus to the outer tower. Once the outer tower is destroyed, it will then move to the inhibitor tower, where it stays for the rest of the game regardless if the tower is destroyed. This allows for flanks and backdoors, adding a little more spice to the game. The gates aren’t team-sensitive either, so you can use your enemy’s Hexgate.

Dynamic Terrain

The narrow lane of Howling Abyss seems to be getting frailer and flimsier as time passes. Now, when towers are destroyed, they will collapse and leave behind rubble which turns into unpassable terrain.

According to the preview blog post, the goal is to create more interesting situations on the map and deviate from the straight line. With this, choke points will be present, which adds another dimension to the game mode.

An Extra Bush

A new bush has been added to the lane to complete the Howling Abyss ARAM changes. It’s located in the middle of the lane, opposite where the pair of bushes are located. The bushes in between the towers have also increased in size.

Quality of Life Updates

The ARAM Champion Select will also be receiving some changes.

After the update, you’ll see which member on your team bought the Battle Boost, so you can now direct your thanks to the player. That being said, Battle Boost is also being improved so that last second boosts will be avoided. “On behalf of ARAM players everywhere, we appreciate the Battle Boost, but sometimes we just have our heart set on using a specific skin,” the blog post read.

You can now also see which champions you will be awarded a Hextech Chest for an S rank performance.

ARAM Clash

The final Clash of the year will take place on Howling Abyss!

This ARAM Clash will not have an entrance free and will feature an 8-team bracket where each team plays 3 matches. Each player receives 2 rerolls per game no matter what, so make sure to maximize it.

Registration begins December 5 and games are scheduled on December 10 and 11. Participants will receive an exclusive ARAM Clash icon.