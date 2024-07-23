The Arcadion Normal Raid series arrived in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) during Dawntrail Patch 7.01. Four raids were introduced to the game, dubbed the AAC Light-heavyweight matches. In this guide, we will discuss Match 1 (M1) of the Arcadion raids of FFXIV, featuring the Claw in the Dark: Black Cat.

How To Unlock Arcadion M1

To unlock the Arcadion Normal Raids, the player must first have completed the Main Scenario Quest Dawntrail. Afterward, they must make their way to the Stylish Stranger in Solution Nine, located at ( X: 19.1, Y: 18.8).

The Stylish Stranger, who will introduce himself as Metem, will give the player the quest A New Challenger Appears. Continue the quest until you receive the quest The Claw in the Dark, which will unlock the Black Cat M1 Arcadion raid.

Arcadion M1 Guide

Here are the moves that players can expect from the Black Cat:

Bloody Scratch: a raid-wide attack, dealing Physical damage to all party members. Mitigate with shields, and heal afterward.

If performed after the Mouser-> Elevate and Eviscerate-> Shockwave chain, all sections of the stage will be repaired.

One-two Paw: The nails of one of Black Cat's paws will extend toward one side of the stage. The other paw will follow suit, pointed towards the other side. Once the cast timer ends, Black Cat will unleash an AoE attack that covers half the stage in the direction of the first claw, followed shortly in the other direction.

Black Cat Crossing: Black Cat starts channeling, preparing conal attacks at cardinal points. Halfway through the cast, four additional conal attacks will be prepared at the other cardinal points. These will be cast in succession after the channeling ends.

Biscuit Maker: Single-target Tank Buster on the main tank.

Clawful: A stack marker is placed on a random player.

Mouser: Black Cat will telegraph a series of attacks, highlighting numerous stage squares in red. This will happen nine times. Afterward, Black Cat will unleash attacks on the squares she highlighted. The first attack on a square will crack it, and the second one will destroy it completely.

Standing on a square when it gets hit a second time will result in instant death. Go to squares that were either only highlighted once, or not at all. After carrying out this attack, two empty squares will be repaired.

Elevate and Eviscecrate: Black Cat will target a random player, indicated by a line from Black Cat to said player. The player will be knocked back to a square behind them, signified by an arc behind the targeted player.

Players must move and aim the arc so that they will land on an untracked section of the stage. Landing on a cracked or empty section will result in instant death.

Shockwave: A knockback attack centered on Black Cat. Players can use any knockback immunity ability to counter this.

Predaceous Pounce: Lines of pawprints will appear on the stage, leading to large circles with a scratch symbol. Take note of where they appear as after the cast timer finishes, Black Cat will follow these in order, dealing damage to any enemy standing in her path.

Grimalkin Gale: Cast immediately after Predaceous Pounce. Targeting AoE markers will appear on all players. Spread out to avoid overlaps.

Leaping One-two Paw/Black Cat Crossing: A tether will appear, indicating Black Cat's new position before casting the ability. Dodge the attacks as normal, but based on Black Cat's new position.

Copycat: Black Cat will create a copy of herself which will cast Elevate and Eviscerate. Handle as usual. After the stage is repaired, the copy will also cast Predaceous Pounce

Overshadow: As the Copycat carries out its attacks, a Line Stack Marker will appear on a player. Everyone who isn't being targetted must stack.

All of the above mechanics will repeat until the boss is defeated.

Arcadion M1 Rewards

Players will receive 20 Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics for completing the fight, as well as the possibility of getting a Black Cat Triple Triad card.

Additionally, three Treasure Coffers will appear, offering the following items:

Light-heavy Holohelm x2

Light-heavy Holoarmor

Light-heavy Holochausses

Light-heavy Hologauntlets

Light-heavy Hologreaves

Light-heavy Holoearring

It's Showtime! Orchestrion Roll

As it is the Arcadion Raid Series' initial release, players will only be able to get one of the Light-heavy Holo items each week. These can be traded for ilvl 710 Arcadion Armor pieces, available from Hhiwi in Solution Nine ( X:8.7 , Y: 13.4).

That's all for our guide to the Arcadion M1 Black Cat raid in FFXIV.

