The Arcadion Normal Raid series arrived in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) during Dawntrail Patch 7.01. Four raids were introduced to the game, dubbed the AAC Light-heavyweight matches. In this guide, we will discuss Match 3 (M3) of the Arcadion raids of FFXIV, featuring the Vile Heat: Brute Bomber.

How To Unlock Arcadion M3

To unlock the Arcadion Normal Raids, the player must first have completed the previous Arcadion Raid featuring the Honey B Lovely. After beating her, players will receive the quest Yaana's Yarn.

Finishing Yaana's Yarn will unlock the quest Vile Heat from Yaana, which in turn unlocks M3.

Arcadion M3 Guide

Here are the moves that players can expect from the Brute Bomber:

Brutal Impact: Raid-wide physical damage that hits four times.

After drinking the Doping Draught, Brutal Impact will hit six times instead of four.

Knuckle Sandwich: Tankbuster stack that targets the off-tank. Off-tank must go to Main Tank to split the damage.

Brutal Lariat: Brute Bomber jumps to one side of the stage and will prepare an attack indicated by one of their arms glowing. After channeling, the boss will deal a wide cleave taking up more than half of the stage. stay on the boss's opposite flank to be safe.

Murderous Mist: Brute Bomber prepares a 270-degree frontal cleave. His rear is safe from the attack.

Barbarous Barrage: Four towers will spawn at each corner of the map, requiring at least one player to stand on them. These towers will also knock the player away from the center of the tower. Use Knockback Immunity to counter it, or position yourselves to go to the opposite corner of the stage.

Fire Spin: Frontal conal AoE that will rotate in whatever direction is shown on Brute Bomber. Brute Bomber will rotate until a complete circle is done.

Fuses of Fury: Numerous bombs will spawn on the map. Some of these bombs will have short fuses, while the other will have long ones. The short-fused bombs will explode first, followed by the long-fused ones.

After drinking the Doping Draught, Fuses of Fury will be carried out alongside both Lariat Combo and Barbarous Barrage. Make sure to adjust your positioning accordingly.

Doping Draught: At around halfway through the fight, Brute Bomber will ingest a Doping Draught, which will empower all of his attacks for the rest of the fight.

Lariat Combo: Brute Bomber performs Brutal Lariat twice in a row. Unlike other half-stage AoE attacks, Brute Bomber can choose to attack the same area twice in a row. Keep watch of his glowing arms and adjust accordingly.

Brutal Burn: Stack marker AoE on a random player, which will deal heavy magical damage.

Infernal Spin: An upgraded version of Fire Spin. While Brute Bomber spins around as normal, there will also be cascading circular AoEs into Donut AoEs originating from the center. After performing a full circle, dark red circle AoEs will also spawn on the stage o random players.

All of the above mechanics will repeat until the boss is defeated.

Arcadion M3 Rewards

Players will receive 20 Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics for completing the fight.

Additionally, three Treasure Coffers will appear, offering the following items:

Light-heavy Holohelm

Light-heavy Holoarmor x2

Light-heavy Holochausses x2

Light-heavy Holoearring x2

Light-heavy Hologauntlets

Burning Souls Orchestrion Roll

As it is the Arcadion Raid Series' initial release, players will only be able to get one of the Light-heavy Holo items each week. These can be traded for ilvl 710 Arcadion Armor pieces, available from Hhiwi in Solution Nine ( X:8.7 , Y: 13.4).

That's all for our guide to the Arcadion M3 Brute Bomber raid in FFXIV.

